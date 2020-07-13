Multi-boutique adds to US team

A local multi-boutique has appointed a managing director for Americas, in a newly-created role focussed on expanding its distribution in the region.

Jeff Chapman - owned Bennelong Funds Management has appointed Daniel Allen as the managing director for Americas for its subsidiary BennBridge, effective June 23.

Allen has nearly three decades of international business development experience.

He was most recently the founder of Aliier, an international financial firm that offers a turn-key service to investment managers, providing direct access to global financial markets.

He has previously worked at Citigroup - Smith Barney, and was the co-founder of Structured Management and Equity Ltd, a New York investment banking firm.

"A recognised industry leader, Daniel is a frequent public speaker, has written multiple papers, and is often quoted in trade and national publications. In addition to his expertise in accessing international markets, he has an extensive background in sustainability and ESG investing," Bennelong said in a statement.

At the same time, Barbara Safranek, who joined BennBridge US in March 2019, is leaving to pursue other opportunities.

"We extend our best wishes and thank Barbara for her contribution in setting the operational foundations of our US presence, and establishing strategic relationships across the industry," the firm said.

Bennelong started managing the family wealth of Chapman, Bangarra Group, and has since expanded into a multi-boutique with offices in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, New York, London and Edinburgh.

In April, a Bennelong boutique Wheelhouse Investment Partners bought back Bennelong's stake in their global equities boutique.

Last month, another multi-boutique, Ian Macoun's Pinnacle Investment Management added a New York based executive as it looked to tap into the region.