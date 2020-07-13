NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
Multi-boutique adds to US team
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 13 JUL 2020   12:32PM

A local multi-boutique has appointed a managing director for Americas, in a newly-created role focussed on expanding its distribution in the region.

Jeff Chapman - owned Bennelong Funds Management has appointed Daniel Allen as the managing director for Americas for its subsidiary BennBridge, effective June 23.

Allen has nearly three decades of international business development experience.

He was most recently the founder of Aliier, an international financial firm that offers a turn-key service to investment managers, providing direct access to global financial markets.

Sponsored by Franklin Templeton
Market Volatility Centre - Tools to Help Stay the Course

He has previously worked at Citigroup - Smith Barney, and was the co-founder of Structured Management and Equity Ltd, a New York investment banking firm.

"A recognised industry leader, Daniel is a frequent public speaker, has written multiple papers, and is often quoted in trade and national publications. In addition to his expertise in accessing international markets, he has an extensive background in sustainability and ESG investing," Bennelong said in a statement.

At the same time, Barbara Safranek, who joined BennBridge US in March 2019, is leaving to pursue other opportunities.

"We extend our best wishes and thank Barbara for her contribution in setting the operational foundations of our US presence, and establishing strategic relationships across the industry," the firm said.

Bennelong started managing the family wealth of Chapman, Bangarra Group, and has since expanded into a multi-boutique with offices in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, New York, London and Edinburgh.

In April, a Bennelong boutique Wheelhouse Investment Partners bought back Bennelong's stake in their global equities boutique.

Last month, another multi-boutique, Ian Macoun's Pinnacle Investment Management added a New York based executive as it looked to tap into the region.

Read more: BennBridgeBarbara SafranekBennelong Funds Management
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Bennelong adds to institutional distribution team
Investors back corporate bonds as COVID-19 winner
The next big short
Bennelong announces executive hires
GQG Partners hires insto director
Boutique shuts doors
Janus Henderson shuts down Aussie fund
Ex-Janus Henderson portfolio manager opens new boutique
Leaving a legacy
Bennelong boutique scores first insto mandate
Editor's Choice
QIC appoints general manager
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:30PM
The Queensland-headquartered asset manager has appointed a general manager for capital solutions, and an investment director in its state investments team.
US investment firm launches in Australia
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
New York based ARP Investments has entered the Australian market through a partnership with Axius Partners.
Woman jailed in $105m tax scam
ELIZA BAVIN
A fourth person has been sentenced to four years imprisonment for their role in a syndicate that allegedly defrauded the Commonwealth of over $105 million.
Global public debt to reach 101.5% of GDP: IMF
ELIZA BAVIN
The International Monetary Fund has predicted global public debt will rise to its highest levels in history as a result of the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Infographic: Vanguard's low-cost factor funds and ETFs
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Ashleigh Crittle
CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER
JANA INVESTMENT ADVISERS PTY LIMITED
For JANA chief operating officer Ashleigh Crittle COVID-19 has thrown new challenges her way while also revealing what is most important. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something MmnzNk9G