MSCI launches domestic index series

MSCI has launched a suite of indices targeted at supporting Australian-domiciled institutional investors.

The Australia Domestic Index Series has more than 50 domestic indices that benchmarks ESG, factors and market capitalisation among others, specific to the Australian equity market.

The new indices integrate with MSCI's global indices, which enables the alignment of asset allocation and portfolio construction decisions across equities as an asset class, the index provider said.

Construction and weighting are based on the MSCI's Global Investable Market Indexes (GIMI) methodology and the Domestic Inclusion Factor (DIF), which calculates the free float of securities available for purchase in the local equity market. The indices are rebalanced on a quarterly basis.

Some the indices that cover the Australian equity universe for domestic investors include the: MSCI Australia 200 Index, MSCI Australia IMI Custom Sector Strategy Index, MSCI Australia Select High Dividend Yield Index, MSCI Australia Domestic IMI Custom ESG Index, MSCI Emerging Markets With Special Tax Index and MSCI World With Special Tax Index.

The MSCI Australia Index was introduced in 1969 and is now a part of the larger Developed Markets Index or MSCI World Index.