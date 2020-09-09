NEWS
Investment
MSCI launches domestic index series
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 9 SEP 2020   12:33PM

MSCI has launched a suite of indices targeted at supporting Australian-domiciled institutional investors.

The Australia Domestic Index Series has more than 50 domestic indices that benchmarks ESG, factors and market capitalisation among others, specific to the Australian equity market.

The new indices integrate with MSCI's global indices, which enables the alignment of asset allocation and portfolio construction decisions across equities as an asset class, the index provider said.

Construction and weighting are based on the MSCI's Global Investable Market Indexes (GIMI) methodology and the Domestic Inclusion Factor (DIF), which calculates the free float of securities available for purchase in the local equity market. The indices are rebalanced on a quarterly basis.

Some the indices that cover the Australian equity universe for domestic investors include the: MSCI Australia 200 Index, MSCI Australia IMI Custom Sector Strategy Index, MSCI Australia Select High Dividend Yield Index, MSCI Australia Domestic IMI Custom ESG Index, MSCI Emerging Markets With Special Tax Index and MSCI World With Special Tax Index.

The MSCI Australia Index was introduced in 1969 and is now a part of the larger Developed Markets Index or MSCI World Index.

WAM wins Blue Sky bid, appoints directors
ALLY SELBY
Shareholders of embattled alternatives investments company Blue Sky have voted in favour of joining the Wilson Asset Management stable at an extraordinary general meeting held yesterday afternoon.
Super funds to face parliamentary grilling
ELIZA BAVIN
Some of the country's biggest super funds are set to face parliamentary scrutiny tomorrow as part of the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics ongoing review.
ASIC can use RC evidence in RI Advice case
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
RI Advice, an IOOF subsidiary, has failed in its attempt to stop ASIC using Royal Commission evidence in its ongoing case against the dealer group.
Mainstream expands private equity offering
ELIZA BAVIN
Mainstream Fund Services has expanded its private equity services in the Asia-Pacific region.
