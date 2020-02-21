Morgan Stanley acquires E*TRADE

Morgan Stanley has acquired E*TRADE in the United States in a $20 billion (US$13 billion) deal.

E*TRADE stockholders will receive 1.0432 Morgan Stanley shares for each equivalent share, which is about US$58 per share.

Morgan Stanley said the deal will significantly increase the scale and breadth of its wealth management franchise, and position itself to be an industry leader in wealth management across all channels.

"E*TRADE has over 5.2 million client accounts with over US$360 billion of retail client assets, adding to Morgan Stanley's existing three million client relationships and $2.7 trillion of client assets," the company said.

"Morgan Stanley's full-service, adviser-driven model coupled with E*Trade's direct-to-consumer and digital capabilities, will allow the combined business to have best-in-class product and service offerings to support the full spectrum of wealth."

James Gorman, chair and chief executive of Morgan Stanley, said the acquisition represents an extraordinary growth opportunity.

"The combination adds an iconic brand in the direct-to-consumer channel to our leading advisor-driven model, while also creating a premier Workplace Wealth provider for corporations and their employees," Gorman said.

"E*TRADE's products, innovation in technology, and established brand will help position Morgan Stanley as a top player across all three channels: financial advisory, self-directed, and workplace."

"In addition, this continues the decade-long transition of our firm to a more balance sheet light business mix, emphasising more durable sources of revenue."

E*TRADE chief Mike Pizzi will continue to run the business and will report directly to Gorman.

Pizzi said joining Morgan Stanley will take the combined offering to the next level and deliver a comprehensive suite of wealth management capabilities.

"Since we created the digital brokerage category nearly 40 years ago, E*TRADE has consistently disrupted the status quo and delivered cutting-edge tools and services to investors, traders, and stock plan administrators," Pizzi said.

"Bringing E*TRADE's brand and offerings under the Morgan Stanley umbrella creates a truly exciting wealth management value proposition and enables our collective team to serve a far wider spectrum of clients."

Morgan Stanley said the acquisition is part of its decade-long effort to rebalance the firms portfolio businesses to ensure a greater percentage of revenue is derived from more "durable" sources.