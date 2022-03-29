More super, less tinkering: ASFA

The Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) today released research which found 81% of Australians believe more money should be saved for their retirement, not less. When a full list of national issues were proposed to respondents, government intervention in the superannuation industry was considered one of the least important priorities, with just 2% of Australians ranking further regulation of the industry as a top priority. However, ley findings of the research included an overwhelming majority of respondents (81%) agreed with the statement "people need to save more superannuation, not less". Three quarters of respondents agreed with the statement that "postponing the super guarantee increases may mean that many people will have to work longer in order to retire" and 58% agreed that giving people early access to their super will undermine the fairness of the system. "The views of the community were unequivocal. Australians value superannuation and consider that it is crucial to ensure they have dignity in retirement," ASFA chief executive Martin Fahy said. "However, many Australians are concerned that while they personally may have saved enough to live well in retirement, others who don't save might become a burden on taxpayers. "In this context, there is overwhelming support for maintaining the legislated increase of the SG to 12% and for the compulsory nature of the system." Respondents included six focus groups of Australians aged 25-69 in electorates across the country, including from Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne.