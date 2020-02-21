NEWS
Financial Planning
More courses get FASEA approval
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 21 FEB 2020   4:26PM

FASEA has approved applications for the recognition of coursework from the Australian Financial Advisers (AFA) and Stockbrokers and Financial Advisers Association (SAFAA) as part of its education standards for financial advisers.

Advisers who have completed coursework to attain the FChFP and/or ChLP designation between May 2009 and June 2013, offered by the AFA, have been awarded one credit recognition for prior learning (RPL).

Advisers who have completed Professional Diploma in Stockbroking coursework to attain the SAFAA Specialist designation from 2001, offered by SAFAA, have been awarded one credit RPL.

The approved RPL courses have been added to FASEA's Approved Recognition of Prior Learning list and will be added to a future Degree, Qualifications and Courses legislative instrument.

FASEA also confirmed it approved bridging courses through Swinburne University and will be available for existing advisers to meet the education standard.

FASEA chief executive Stephen Glenfield said the approval of the additional bridging courses builds on the body of courses approved by FASEA and will provide additional choice to advisers seeking to meet the education standard.

"The awarding of credits for coursework to attain the AFA's and SAFAA's designations provides appropriate recognition to existing advisers who have undertaken these further studies," Glenfield said.

"The approval of Swinburne's bridging courses build on the body of courses approved by FASEA and provide additional choice to advisers seeking to meet the education standard."

FASEA said the review of the professional designation programs follows an application from each of the professional associations.

"The approval is recognition of the course content and assessments advisers are required to undertake to successfully complete the programs," FASEA said.

