Moelis to create hospitality precinct

Moelis Australia has acquired two adjoining pubs in Sydney with the aim to transform the location into a hospitality precinct.

Moelis has exchanged contracts to acquire Darlinghurst pubs, Kinselas Hotel for $45 million and the Courthouse Hotel for $22 million.

Both Kinselas and the Courthouse will be acquired by the unlisted standalone MA Taylor Square Fund which is managed by investment manager and hotel operator MA Hotel Management (MAHM).

MAHM chief executive Dan Brady said both venues will benefit from the reopening of Sydney following the loosening of lockdown laws in January.

"[...] The consolidation of the properties into one large site presents unique development potential and the ability to create a hospitality precinct that aligns with the City of Sydney's vision of revitalizing Sydney's nightlife and growing creative industries," he said.

"With capital investment we are excited to reposition the existing venues and unlock the future potential value of this prominent site."

MAHM manages ASX-listed Redcape Hotel Group which has 32 community-focused venues in New South Wales and Queensland, as well as 23 bottle shops and four motels.

The settlement of the venues is expected in February 2021.

Moelis started the year by promoting its two managing directors, Julian Biggins and Chris Wyke, to joint chief executives, replacing Andrew Pridham.