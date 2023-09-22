MLC Life unveils retail discounts

MLC Life Insurance has introduced several discount changes that can save new and existing retail customers up to 50% across various products.

For financial advisers and new clients, MLC Life has applied a range of discounts across different products under its new It's not a miscount campaign.

Multi-cover discount offers a 10% discount on eligible lump sum covers for customers who bundle with their income protection cover.

Vivo Incentive has a 7.5% discount on premiums for customers within a certain BMI of 18.5 and 28.5 (inclusive).

Income Protection Large Case Discount has between 7% and 10% of cost savings based on a tier for clients with greater amounts of income protection cover. Clients insured for over $250,000 in lump sum cover and/or over $4000 in income protection will be eligible for this discount.

Also structured as a tiered discount, Lump Sum Large Case Discount gives between 5% and 40% cost savings to clients with greater amounts of lump sum cover.

MLC Life will also waive policy fees for new customers, meaning they do not have pay extra when advisers set up their policies.

MLC Life general manager for distribution Michael Downey said the campaign is about making sure advisers know that "MLC Life Insurance's competitive new business pricing can deliver better value for customers, and our overall product offering will deliver better outcomes."

"Backing advisers is a big part of our 137-year history, and finding ways to offer better discounts and value for customers is one of the ways we're continuing to do that," Downey said.

Last October, the insurer updated the income replacement ratios for both Income Assure and Income Assure+ by raising it for customers with higher incomes.

Income Assure+ was updated to use an "own occupation" assessment for clients with a five-year benefit period for the duration of the claim.

The upgrades are in addition to other Income Assure+ features, which also include an income replacement ratio of up to 90% for six months post-claim if customers select the "booster" option.