MLC Life names new chief executive

MLC Life has appointed a new chief executive and managing director, effective June 15.

Rodney Cook has been appointed to lead MLC Life, close to six months after David Hackett departed the insurer. He will replace Sean McCormack who has been acting in the role since Hackett's exit.

Cook was most recently chief executive of the UK insurer Just Group, a role he held for nine years. He has held a number of roles in the UK, Australia and New Zealand in the sector.

He is a former managing director of AMP New Zealand, managing director of Pearl Assurance and chief executive of London Life.

MLC chair Peter Grey said the firm is delighted to have an executive of Cook's calibre join.

"I am thrilled with the opportunity to lead an iconic company, which MLC Life insurance is. These are challenging times for all Australians and their life insurers," he said.

"With the continued support of Nippon Life and NAB, and significant ongoing investment in our technology and processes, I aim to deliver outstanding service to our 1.3 million customers through our business partners and people."

He also thanked McCormack for his interim leadership.

"We are grateful to Sean for his leadership in very difficult circumstances. He has led with purpose and made a positive impact. We look forward to him taking on an expanded role within MLC Life Insurance in due course," Grey said.