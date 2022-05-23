Newspaper icon
Mitsui, Nomura to acquire New Forests

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 23 MAY 2022   12:34PM

The global investment manager of nature-based real assets and natural capital strategies has announced Mitsui & Co (Mitsui) and Nomura Holdings (Nomura) have entered into an agreement to purchase 100% of the company.

The joint venture, which is subject to regulatory approval, will see Mitsui become a 49% shareholder and Nomura a 41% shareholder, with the remaining 10% shareholding retained by New Forests' staff.

Mitsui and Nomura will provide capital to support New Forests' strategic growth initiatives and the global expansion. In addition, New Forests will leverage Nomura's global distribution network.

As part of this agreement, founder, chief executive and chair David Brand will continue with New Forests until 30 June 2025 and focus on strategic initiatives and growth opportunities.

Both Mitsui and Nomura have said they share New Forests' commitment to sustainability and vision to see investment in sustainable land use for forestry as central to the transition to a sustainable future.

Mitsui's managing officer and chief operating officer, performance materials business unit Hiroshi Kakiuchi said: "Mitsui's investment in New Forests is part of our sustainability strategy to invest in companies who are at the forefront of climate change mitigation and who are positively contributing to communities. We are looking forward to our continued partnership with New Forests and supporting its next stage of growth."

Nomura senior managing director and head of investment management division Yoshihiro Namura said: "We have been impressed with New Forests' leadership and track record in sustainable forestry and land use and see New Forests' approach to climate change being complementary to Nomura's business."

"As a large global financial services group, we play a significant role in helping to solve environmental challenges, and we see investment in sustainable land use and forestry as a key part of the solution."

"New Forests has achieved a great deal over the past 17 years, growing institutional investment in the forestry asset class and re-imagining the investment opportunities in rural landscapes," Brand said. "The rising need to substantially increase investment in sustainable land use, along with increasing investor interest is creating an opportunity to accelerate the growth of New Forests.

"I am delighted to have found two partners in Mitsui and Nomura who share in our vision and will provide us the support to further scale our business and provide new opportunities for our clients, stakeholders and our 100 staff."

The joint venture is expected to be completed by December 2022.

