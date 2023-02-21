Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Economics

Minutes show RBA considered 50bp rise

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 21 FEB 2023   12:50PM

The Reserve Bank of Australia contemplated raising interest rates by 50 basis points when it met earlier this month but ultimately determined the case for a 0.25% increase was stronger.

In the February 7 meeting minutes released this morning, the RBA explained that it a pattern of income prices and wages data exceeding expectations, as well as a risk that high inflation would persist, were all arguments for a 50 basis point increase.

"If it did persist, there would be significant costs, including higher interest rates and a larger increase in unemployment later on. Relatedly, members [of the board] observed that the longer inflation stayed high, the greater the risk of price and wage expectations moving higher," the minutes read.

Meanwhile, the arguments for a 25-point increase recognised the need for balance between demand and supply but also that inflation was expected to have peaked, the outlook for consumption growth was softening, and there were many uncertainties ahead.

"Members observed that, while underlying inflation had been higher than previously forecast, headline inflation was below earlier expectations. The forecast was for inflation to fall within the target range by the end of the forecast period in mid-2025. Many households were facing tighter budgets and, in aggregate, real incomes were falling. There were plausible scenarios in which consumption growth was weaker than expected and inflation fell faster than forecast, as well as scenarios in which the opposite occurred," the RBA said.

The board concluded the argument for a smaller increase was stronger and that prior increases should largely address the factors considered. As such, the board increased the cash rate target to 3.35% but noted the forecasts for output and inflation were prepared on assumptions the cash rate will hit 3.75%. Therefore, further interest rate increases will be needed in the coming months.

Sponsored Video
Get a step ahead of admin

"The board is seeking to return inflation to the 2-3 per cent target range while keeping the economy on an even keel. The path here is a narrow one and there are risks in both directions. The board remains resolute in its determination to return inflation to target and will do what is necessary to achieve that outcome," the RBA said.

Read more: Reserve Bank of Australia
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Unemployment rate rises to 3.7%
We did too much: Lowe
I know it's hard, but it could be harder: Lowe
Recession risk for Australia minimal: Forum
Inflation expected to have peaked: RBA
RBA hikes interest rates to 10-year high, flags further increases
RBA cash rate hike forecast by economists
Aussie shares to continue outperformance: Oliver
Downside risk dominates Australia's economic outlook: IMF
Inflation beats forecasts, hits 7.8%

Editor's Choice

Spirit Super appoints chief risk officer

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:37PM
The super fund has welcomed Will Sadler to the role, joining from Australian Retirement Trust (ART).

Link Group secures mandate renewal

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:53PM
Marking more than three decades in partnership, Rest has flagged it will likely extend its mandate with Link Group, under a new agreement that includes the creation of a joint digital innovation team.

ASIC cracks down on CHESS issues

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:25PM
ASIC is further clamping down on the ASX to ensure that it successfully comes through on replacing CHESS after botching its attempt to overhaul it with blockchain.

SEC fines Mormon Church investment arm

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:50PM
The US corporate regulator has slapped a large fine on the Mormon Church after finding that its investment arm obfuscated the true financial value of its portfolio that ballooned to as much as US$32 billion ($46.7bn).

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Andrew Pease

GLOBAL HEAD OF INVESTMENT STRATEGY
RUSSELL INVESTMENT GROUP
Andrew Pease has come a long way from his quiet hometown on the Bass Strait. One thing that has stayed with him throughout his impressive career in financial services is his down to earth nature. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.