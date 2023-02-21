Minutes show RBA considered 50bp rise

The Reserve Bank of Australia contemplated raising interest rates by 50 basis points when it met earlier this month but ultimately determined the case for a 0.25% increase was stronger.

In the February 7 meeting minutes released this morning, the RBA explained that it a pattern of income prices and wages data exceeding expectations, as well as a risk that high inflation would persist, were all arguments for a 50 basis point increase.

"If it did persist, there would be significant costs, including higher interest rates and a larger increase in unemployment later on. Relatedly, members [of the board] observed that the longer inflation stayed high, the greater the risk of price and wage expectations moving higher," the minutes read.

Meanwhile, the arguments for a 25-point increase recognised the need for balance between demand and supply but also that inflation was expected to have peaked, the outlook for consumption growth was softening, and there were many uncertainties ahead.

"Members observed that, while underlying inflation had been higher than previously forecast, headline inflation was below earlier expectations. The forecast was for inflation to fall within the target range by the end of the forecast period in mid-2025. Many households were facing tighter budgets and, in aggregate, real incomes were falling. There were plausible scenarios in which consumption growth was weaker than expected and inflation fell faster than forecast, as well as scenarios in which the opposite occurred," the RBA said.

The board concluded the argument for a smaller increase was stronger and that prior increases should largely address the factors considered. As such, the board increased the cash rate target to 3.35% but noted the forecasts for output and inflation were prepared on assumptions the cash rate will hit 3.75%. Therefore, further interest rate increases will be needed in the coming months.

"The board is seeking to return inflation to the 2-3 per cent target range while keeping the economy on an even keel. The path here is a narrow one and there are risks in both directions. The board remains resolute in its determination to return inflation to target and will do what is necessary to achieve that outcome," the RBA said.