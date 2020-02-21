Midwinter expands advice software business

Midwinter Financial Services has announced three new appointments as it expands its advice software business.

The appointments are across its sales, marketing and customer service functions of the cloud-based software business.

Andrew Whelan was appointed as the new head of distribution to lead the sales and marketing team, at the end of last year.

Whelan joins Midwinter with over 20 years' experience in the financial advice market and was previously the director of adviser services for Milliman.

In his new role, Whelan will be focused on developing new business opportunities as well as supporting existing clients.

Christelle Murr joined Midwinter last month as the new client services lead, heading up the customer support team.

Murr joins Midwinter from StatePlus where she was most recently a financial adviser.

Midwinter said Murr's financial advice and client services background will support her role in building a strong support network for Midwinter's retail and corporate clients.

Deborah Dalziel also joined the company last month as the new marketing manager.

Midwinter said with a diverse start-up, technology and marketing background, Dalziel brings more than 10 years' marketing experience to her role as marketing manager at Midwinter.

Dalziel will lead a transformation of the Midwinter brand to support the future direction of the business.

Midwinter chief operating officer Jeff Hall welcomed the new appointments as the company prepares for the next phase of its growth.

"Midwinter has been well-established in the Australian financial advice software market for more than a decade," Hall said.

"With the recent industry changes and our acquisition by Bravura last year, this is an exciting time of growth for the Midwinter business."

Midwinter is a financial advice software company based in Sydney. It was founded in 2006 and acquired by financial technology giant Bravura in 2019.