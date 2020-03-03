NEWS
Investment
Mid and small-caps outperform in 2019
BY ALLY SELBY  |  TUESDAY, 3 MAR 2020   12:10PM

S&P Dow Jones Indices has released its annual SPIVA Australia Scorecard; a report measuring the performance of active funds against their respective benchmark indices - and mid and small-caps have come out on top.

Surveying returns from 829 Australian equity funds, 420 international equity funds and 115 Australian bond funds, the SPIVA Australia Scorecard found that the majority of Aussie funds performed better in 2019 than they did the previous year.

The majority of Australian general equities funds were outperformed by their benchmark (S&P/ASX 200), as were A-REIT funds (S&P/ASX 200 A-REIT), with 61.5% and 65.2% of funds underperforming their benchmarks, respectively.

In comparison, only 46.9% of Aussie equity mid and small-cap funds underperformed the S&P/ASX Mid-Small benchmark.

"The S&P/ASX Mid-Small gained 21.6% in 2019, while Australian mid and small-cap funds recorded larger net returns of 25.6% and 23.3% on equal- and asset-weighted bases, respectively," S&P Dow Jones said.

"On an absolute and risk-adjusted basis, 46.9% and 43.1% of funds lagged the benchmark, respectively, with 3.8% of them being liquidated.

"Over the five and 10-year periods, 69.7% and 49.1% of funds underperformed the S&P/ASX Mid-Small on an absolute basis, respectively."

The scorecard also found that smaller funds in this space outperformed their larger counterparts.

"The Australian mid and small-cap funds recorded lower asset-weighted returns than equal-weighted returns for all measured periods, indicating that smaller funds in this category tended to perform better than their larger peers," S&P Dow Jones Indices said.

"This trend has been consistently observed in the SPIVA Australia Scorecards."

2019 wasn't a fantastic year for large-cap Australian equity funds, with the majority underperforming the benchmark.

"In 2019, the S&P/ASX 200 recorded a total return of 23.4%, while Australian large-cap equity funds recorded a net return of 21.9% and 21.8% on equal- and asset-weighted bases, respectively," S&P Dow Jones said.

"On an absolute and risk-adjusted basis, 61.5% and 67.9% of funds did not outperform the benchmark, respectively, and 1.8% of them were liquidated over the one-year period.

"Over the five and 10-year periods, 80.8% and 83.9% of funds underperformed the S&P/ASX 200 on an absolute basis, respectively."

International equity funds similarly recorded disappointing results.

"In 2019, more than 70% of international equity funds underperformed the S&P Developed Ex-Australia LargeMidCap on absolute and risk-adjusted bases," S&P Dow Jones Indices said.

The benchmark recorded gains of 28.1%, while international equity funds reported average gains of 24.6%.

Over a five and 10 year basis, 86.6% and 93.5% of international equity funds underperformed their benchmark.

Bond funds also underperformed their benchmark (the S&P/ASX Australian Fixed Interest 0+ Index) in 2019; gaining 6.4% and 6.5% on an equal and asset weighted basis, in comparison with the benchmark's 7.2%.

"On an absolute basis, 72.2% of Australian bond funds underperformed the benchmark, while 59.7% of funds underperformed on a risk-adjusted basis," S&P Dow Jones Indices said.

"Over a 10-year period, 85% and 66.7% of funds in this category did not beat the benchmark on an absolute and risk-adjusted basis, respectively."

A-REIT funds similarly underperformed their benchmark.

"The S&P/ASX 200 A-REIT recorded a total return of 19.4% in 2019, while the Australian A-REIT funds gained a net return of 18.6% and 18.4% on equal- and asset-weighted bases, respectively," S&P Dow Jones Indices said.

Of these funds, 65.2% underperformed on an absolute and 43.5% underperformed on a risk adjusted basis.

Over a 10-year period, 82% of the funds in this category underperformed the benchmark on an absolute basis, while 71.9% underperformed on a risk-adjusted basis.

At the end of 2019, 3.5% of Australian funds in all categories were merged or liquidity over the year.

Over a three-year period, 14.3% didn't make the cut.

Survivorship rates over longer periods dropped to 78.5% for five years, and 58.7% over 10 years, with A-REIT funds having the highest chance of surviving for both periods.

Read more: ASXS&P Dow Jones IndicesSPIVA Australia Scorecard
