Superannuation
Merging super funds guaranteed tax relief
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  FRIDAY, 15 MAY 2020   12:04PM

Superannuation funds are set to permanently avoid negative tax outcomes upon merging, after an amendment bill sailed through parliament yesterday.

While the FASEA extension stalled yesterday, the parliament successfully shepherded the government's Treasury Laws Amendment (2020 Measures No.1) bill through both the House of Representatives and the Senate, ensuring the tax relief granted to merging super funds is now permanent, rather than a temporary measure.

Previously, fund members may have faced a Capital Gains Tax liability when their fund merged. CGT rollover relief designed to reduce that liability was previously a temporary measure, which was extended several times. The most recent extension was due to expire on July 1.

However as a result of the bill's passage, Financial Services Council chief executive Sally Loane said the parliament had removed a significant barrier to fund mergers.

"With many merger and consolidation programs underway across the superannuation industry, it is vital that superannuation funds have certainty that existing policy settings will continue," Loane said.

"This relief has been extended several times, and we are pleased to see the government delivering on its Budget announcement to make this a permanent policy."

Association of Super Funds of Australia chief executive Martin Fahy said the association "strongly supported" a super industry which is competitive and continuously improving, both in terms of productivity and efficiencies. Mergers, he said, were at the heart of improving both.

Fahy welcomed the permanent tax relief, and said it had been in the association's sights for some time.

"ASFA has, over a long period, highlighted the absence of ongoing tax relief for mergers as a barrier to fund consolidation, and welcomed the government's 2019 Budget announcement that it would make the tax relief permanent," Fahy said.

However Loane warned that the bill's change to the definition of Significant Global Entities, which now include managed investments, will impose an "unnecessary tax compliance burden on Australia's managed funds".

"A recent survey by Morningstar shows Australia ranks equal last for tax and regulation of managed funds and the SGE change will not help improve our ranking," Loane said.

Latest News
