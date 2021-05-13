Media Super ups fees, premiums

Media Super is increasing its administration fees and insurance premiums, despite a pending merger with $60 billion industry fund Cbus.

Media Super will increase its administration fee from $1.25 to $2 a week, effective from 1 July 2021.

It will also increase its fixed percentage investment fee in the moderate growth option from 0.03% to 0.05%.

The fund for those working in the media and printing industries, which has $6.3 billion in assets under management, is expected to merge with Cbus later this year.

"We understand that many of our members have been doing it tough lately, which is why we're actively pursuing growth opportunities with your best interests in mind," Media Super said in a notice to members.

"We expect our planned merger with Cbus to deliver benefits through increased scale, as well as access to new investment opportunities and a wider range of products and services, to provide the best outcomes to you in retirement."

A spokesperson for Media Super clarified that the fee changes are not a part of the merger process.

"Over that time, the fund has incurred substantial cost increases due to frequent changes in superannuation regulation and ongoing investment in improved products, services and technology required to deliver the best possible retirement outcomes for members. This is on top of the normal annual cost increases involved in running any organisation," the spokesperson said.

"As we're run only to benefit members and not to generate profits for shareholders, it's not possible to absorb these cost increases indefinitely. An increase is now needed to ensure we can continue to operate responsibly and provide the products and services our members expect."

The fee increases come after Media Super shuttered several investment options in March, which it said were invested in by less than 1% of the fund's members. The options closed were Australian Small Companies, Diversified Shares, Emerging Markets Shares, Global Listed Infrastructure, Global Listed Property, Hedged International Shares, Passive Australian Shares, Passive International Shares and SmartPath.

Media Super said the consolidation of its investment options was aimed at reducing costs.

Meanwhile, the fund is also increasing death, total and permanent disability and income protection premiums from July 1. In December 2020, Media Super had already increased income protection premiums.

From July, income protection in the fund's old default cover will increase from $1.80 a week to $2.14 a week. The default cover has also switched from 30 days/five years to 60 days/two years, with the new default costing $0.98 per week.

Death and TPD cover will increase by three basis points, death only by two basis points and additional TPD units by one.

Media Super's group insurer is Hannover Re.