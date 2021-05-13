NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
Media Super ups fees, premiums
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 13 MAY 2021   12:42PM

Media Super is increasing its administration fees and insurance premiums, despite a pending merger with $60 billion industry fund Cbus.

Media Super will increase its administration fee from $1.25 to $2 a week, effective from 1 July 2021.

It will also increase its fixed percentage investment fee in the moderate growth option from 0.03% to 0.05%.

The fund for those working in the media and printing industries, which has $6.3 billion in assets under management, is expected to merge with Cbus later this year.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Responsible Fixed-Income Investing with Calvert

"We understand that many of our members have been doing it tough lately, which is why we're actively pursuing growth opportunities with your best interests in mind," Media Super said in a notice to members.

"We expect our planned merger with Cbus to deliver benefits through increased scale, as well as access to new investment opportunities and a wider range of products and services, to provide the best outcomes to you in retirement."

Sponsored Video
Praemium - The Platform of Everything

A spokesperson for Media Super clarified that the fee changes are not a part of the merger process.

"Over that time, the fund has incurred substantial cost increases due to frequent changes in superannuation regulation and ongoing investment in improved products, services and technology required to deliver the best possible retirement outcomes for members. This is on top of the normal annual cost increases involved in running any organisation," the spokesperson said.

"As we're run only to benefit members and not to generate profits for shareholders, it's not possible to absorb these cost increases indefinitely. An increase is now needed to ensure we can continue to operate responsibly and provide the products and services our members expect."

The fee increases come after Media Super shuttered several investment options in March, which it said were invested in by less than 1% of the fund's members. The options closed were Australian Small Companies, Diversified Shares, Emerging Markets Shares, Global Listed Infrastructure, Global Listed Property, Hedged International Shares, Passive Australian Shares, Passive International Shares and SmartPath.

Media Super said the consolidation of its investment options was aimed at reducing costs.

Meanwhile, the fund is also increasing death, total and permanent disability and income protection premiums from July 1. In December 2020, Media Super had already increased income protection premiums.

From July, income protection in the fund's old default cover will increase from $1.80 a week to $2.14 a week. The default cover has also switched from 30 days/five years to 60 days/two years, with the new default costing $0.98 per week.

Death and TPD cover will increase by three basis points, death only by two basis points and additional TPD units by one.

Media Super's group insurer is Hannover Re.

Read more: Media SuperCbusAustralian Small CompaniesDiversified SharesGlobal Listed InfrastructureGlobal Listed PropertyHannover ReHedged International SharesMarkets SharesPassive Australian SharesPassive International SharesSmartPath
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Cbus appoints head of advice
Rest hires from Cbus, BT
Rise of the mega funds continues
Rice Warner prepares to shut up shop
SuperFriend appoints chair
Infrastructure investment builds to $170bn
UniSuper tops MySuper league tables
YFYS net must be cast wider: Cbus
Frontier hires from Cbus
Women-led super funds outperform
Editor's Choice
Fidelity head of institutional exits
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:42PM
The head of institutional at Fidelity has departed after three years in the role and a successor with 23 years' experience has been named.
Jarden gets market participant licence
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:42PM
Jarden has been admitted as a market participant to the ASX and the Chi-X.
AMP loses default KiwiSaver mandate
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:19PM
The New Zealand government's review of default KiwiSaver providers has resulted in AMP not being reappointed.
Female CFPs more invested in financial planning
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:38PM
A new survey reveals that women with the Certified Financial Planner designation are more focused on holistic yet detailed advice and can build client trust better than male counterparts.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Steve Freeborn
Head of Superannuation
Rice Warner
David Wright
Managing Partner
Zenith Investment Partners
Peter Esho
Co-Founder
Admin Special Accounts
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Ross Barry
CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
SPIRIT SUPER
Growing up on a dairy farm was the impetus for Spirit Super chief investment officer Ross Barry to learn more about economics and investing. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.