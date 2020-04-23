Mayfair 101 pushes on

The embattled Mayfair 101 is pushing ahead with the launch of a new property bond, advertising it as an exclusive fixed income investment opportunity.

Mayfair has been restricted in its promotion of debenture products after action by ASIC.

The regulator took issue with Mayfair's use of Google AdWords which saw meant when consumers searched for term deposits, bank term deposit, term deposit alternative or term investment Mayfair debenture products would appear as sponsored links.

ASIC accused the firm of misleading advertising, saying it misrepresented the risk profile and opportunity for capital gains of its debenture products.

Now, Mayfair 101 has launched a property bond to fund its Mission Beach and Dunk Island developments.

The firm said it will transform Mission Beach and Dunk Island into tourist attractions.

The Mayfair Australian Property Bond claims to offer investors the ability to earn fixed rates of return in exchange for direct registered first mortgage security over properties the group owns in Mission Beach.

"We are democratising the financing of this significant project by giving investors full transparency and the ability and to pick their properties, loan-to-valuation ratios, investment term and investment amount," Mayfair 101 group managing director James Mawhinney said.

"It's an important strategic move to bring more awareness and support to the region."

Mayfair is targeting "qualified" wholesale investors for the bond with a minimum investment of $250,000.

An advertisement for the investment said: "Earn 4.25% - 9.20% p.a. fixed monthly income."

Investors will be able to visit the property they invest in and choose whether residential, commercial or rural land in the development.

The advertisement said all investors in Mayfair Australian Property Bonds will also receive three nights of complementary accommodation for four people at a Mayfair 101 owned holiday home.

Wholesale investors will also receive: "Executive concierge return transfers from Cairns to Mission Beach, complimentary return water taxi transfers to explore Dunk Island, champagne and local delights on arrival."

ASIC declined to comment.