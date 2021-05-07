MAX finalists named, voting open

The finalists for the 16th annual Financial Standard MAX Awards have been announced, with voting now open until May 30.

The Financial Standard MAX Awards highlight individuals, teams and organisations in the financial services industry excelling in the fields of marketing, advertising and sales. They also seek to highlight the important role these sectors play in educating the public and creating change, contributing to the betterment of the industry and consumers.

This year, the awards feature 110 finalists across 22 categories including Agency Campaign of the Year, Agency Executive of the Year, Community Initiative of the Year, Distribution Team of the Year, Financial Education Campaign of the Year, PR Company of the Year and Marketing Team of the Year.

Big winners last year included BlackRock, Vanguard and Zurich, while individuals honoured included BlackRock's national iShares specialist James Waterworth who was named distribution executive of the year and Legg Mason head of marketing Felicity Nicholson who took home the Executive of the Year - Marketing award.

Voting in the 2021 awards is open now and runs through to the end of the month, with the awards set to be presented on June 10 at Luna Park in Sydney.

See below for the full list of finalists and click here to vote.

AGENCY CAMPAIGN OF THE YEAR

ClearBridge Investments & Fundamental Media

Macquarie Walter Scott & IFP Global Equities & Fundamental Media

Hyperion Global Grown Companies Fund & BlueChip Communications

First Sentier Investors & Ptarmigan Media

Franklin Templeton & Ptarmigan Media

Nicole Smith - Media Six

Karlee Samuels - Fundamental Media

Michelle Reed - Ptarmigan Media

Laura Cremona - Benedictus Media

Haissam Aoun - Marketing Pulse

Socialisd

Ptarmigan Media

Marketing Pulse

Fundamental Media

In Marketing We Trust

La Trobe Financial - La Trobe Financial Charitable Foundation

ClearBridge Investments - WaterAid

Zurich - Goals for Good

LUCRF - The LUCRF Super Community Program

Bendigo Bank - Bushfire Community Recovery Grants Program

Radar Sydney

Ascender Design

Leo Burnett

OMG Creative

Webqem

Allianz Retire+ - Investing in retirement is different

Franklin Templeton - MORE

Colonial First State - Baillie Gifford

Praemium - The platform of everything

Schroder Investment Management - PAYS ETF

Link Group - Virtual Meeting

BT - BT Panorama

Frontier Advisors - Partners Platform

Aware Super - Aware Super app

CommSec - CommSec App relaunch

Franklin Templeton

BT

Bennelong Funds Management

Zurich OnePath

Praemium

Stuart Devlin - Warakirri Asset Management

Damien Otto - Futurity Investment Group

Chris Mather - BT

James Martin - Hamilton Lane

Vinnie Wadhera - BetaShares

Andrea Roberts - ClearBridge Investments

Danielle Felix - Vanguard Investments

Cathy McLennan - Suncorp

Adele Welsh - Praemium

Wayne Sullivan - Frontier Advisors

HUB24 - Managed Portfolio Academy

BT - BT Academy

Allianz Retire+ - Investing in retirement is different

TAL - TAL Risk Academy

BMO - Multi Asset Solutions

Franklin Templeton - MORE

Aware Super - Rebrand

Colonial First State - Baillie Gifford partnership

Fidelity - 'Flourish'

Suncorp - Bank of the Year

NGS Super - NGS onboarding program

ANZ Financial Advice - Financial advice as unique as you

Budget Direct - Insurance Solved

Fidelity - 'Flourish'

La Trobe Financial - Make your money work harder

ClearBridge Investments - Sustainable Infrastructure investing

Franklin Templeton - MORE

BT - BT Academy

First Sentier Investors - Curious Facts

Robeco - Climate Change

First Sentier Investors

Allianz Retire+

Budget Direct

Fidante Partners

Suncorp

BetaShares

La Trobe

Budget Direct

Hostplus

Suncorp

Allianz Retire+

Fidelity

Praemium

Capital Group

Colonial First State

Charter Hall - Charter Hall Wholesale Property Series No.1

ClearBridge - ClearBridge RARE Infrastructure Income Fund

Fidante - Ares Global Credit Income Fund

QSuper - QSuper Lifetime Pension

AIA Australia - Crisis Extension Cover

BlueChip Communication

Honner

PritchittBland

Mountain Media

Reverb Media

BT

Zurich

Future Super

Australian Ethical

Rest Super

BT

PIMCO

Vanguard

Hostplus

Praemium