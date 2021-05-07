NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
General
MAX finalists named, voting open
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 7 MAY 2021   10:52AM

The finalists for the 16th annual Financial Standard MAX Awards have been announced, with voting now open until May 30.

The Financial Standard MAX Awards highlight individuals, teams and organisations in the financial services industry excelling in the fields of marketing, advertising and sales. They also seek to highlight the important role these sectors play in educating the public and creating change, contributing to the betterment of the industry and consumers.

This year, the awards feature 110 finalists across 22 categories including Agency Campaign of the Year, Agency Executive of the Year, Community Initiative of the Year, Distribution Team of the Year, Financial Education Campaign of the Year, PR Company of the Year and Marketing Team of the Year.

Big winners last year included BlackRock, Vanguard and Zurich, while individuals honoured included BlackRock's national iShares specialist James Waterworth who was named distribution executive of the year and Legg Mason head of marketing Felicity Nicholson who took home the Executive of the Year - Marketing award.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Responsible Fixed-Income Investing with Calvert

Voting in the 2021 awards is open now and runs through to the end of the month, with the awards set to be presented on June 10 at Luna Park in Sydney.

See below for the full list of finalists and click here to vote.

Sponsored Video
Praemium - The Platform of Everything

AGENCY CAMPAIGN OF THE YEAR

  • ClearBridge Investments & Fundamental Media
  • Macquarie Walter Scott & IFP Global Equities & Fundamental Media
  • Hyperion Global Grown Companies Fund & BlueChip Communications
  • First Sentier Investors & Ptarmigan Media
  • Franklin Templeton & Ptarmigan Media
AGENCY EXECUTIVE OF THE YEAR
  • Nicole Smith - Media Six
  • Karlee Samuels - Fundamental Media
  • Michelle Reed - Ptarmigan Media
  • Laura Cremona - Benedictus Media
  • Haissam Aoun - Marketing Pulse
AGENCY OF THE YEAR
  • Socialisd
  • Ptarmigan Media
  • Marketing Pulse
  • Fundamental Media
  • In Marketing We Trust
COMMUNITY INITIATIVE OF THE YEAR
  • La Trobe Financial - La Trobe Financial Charitable Foundation
  • ClearBridge Investments - WaterAid
  • Zurich - Goals for Good
  • LUCRF - The LUCRF Super Community Program
  • Bendigo Bank - Bushfire Community Recovery Grants Program
CREATIVE AGENCY OF THE YEAR
  • Radar Sydney
  • Ascender Design
  • Leo Burnett
  • OMG Creative
  • Webqem
DIGITAL CAMPAIGN OF THE YEAR
  • Allianz Retire+ - Investing in retirement is different
  • Franklin Templeton - MORE
  • Colonial First State - Baillie Gifford
  • Praemium - The platform of everything
  • Schroder Investment Management - PAYS ETF
DIGITAL PLATFORM OF THE YEAR
  • Link Group - Virtual Meeting
  • BT - BT Panorama
  • Frontier Advisors - Partners Platform
  • Aware Super - Aware Super app
  • CommSec - CommSec App relaunch
DISTRIBUTION TEAM OF THE YEAR
  • Franklin Templeton
  • BT
  • Bennelong Funds Management
  • Zurich OnePath
  • Praemium
EXECUTIVE OF THE YEAR - DISTRIBUTION
  • Stuart Devlin - Warakirri Asset Management
  • Damien Otto - Futurity Investment Group
  • Chris Mather - BT
  • James Martin - Hamilton Lane
  • Vinnie Wadhera - BetaShares
EXECUTIVE OF THE YEAR - MARKETING
  • Andrea Roberts - ClearBridge Investments
  • Danielle Felix - Vanguard Investments
  • Cathy McLennan - Suncorp
  • Adele Welsh - Praemium
  • Wayne Sullivan - Frontier Advisors
FINANCIAL EDUCATION CAMPAIGN OF THE YEAR
  • HUB24 - Managed Portfolio Academy
  • BT - BT Academy
  • Allianz Retire+ - Investing in retirement is different
  • TAL - TAL Risk Academy
  • BMO - Multi Asset Solutions
INTEGRATED CAMPAIGN OF THE YEAR
  • Franklin Templeton - MORE
  • Aware Super - Rebrand
  • Colonial First State - Baillie Gifford partnership
  • Fidelity - 'Flourish' 
  • Suncorp - Bank of the Year
MARKETING CAMPAIGN OF THE YEAR - CONSUMER
  • NGS Super - NGS onboarding program
  • ANZ Financial Advice - Financial advice as unique as you
  • Budget Direct - Insurance Solved
  • Fidelity - 'Flourish'
  • La Trobe Financial - Make your money work harder
MARKETING CAMPAIGN OF THE YEAR - INDUSTRY
  • ClearBridge Investments - Sustainable Infrastructure investing
  • Franklin Templeton - MORE
  • BT - BT Academy
  • First Sentier Investors - Curious Facts
  • Robeco - Climate Change
MARKETING TEAM OF THE YEAR
  • First Sentier Investors
  • Allianz Retire+
  • Budget Direct
  • Fidante Partners
  • Suncorp
PRINT CAMPAIGN OF THE YEAR - CONSUMER
  • BetaShares
  • La Trobe
  • Budget Direct
  • Hostplus
  • Suncorp
PRINT CAMPAIGN OF THE YEAR - TRADE
  • Allianz Retire+
  • Fidelity
  • Praemium
  • Capital Group
  • Colonial First State
PRODUCT LAUNCH OF THE YEAR
  • Charter Hall - Charter Hall Wholesale Property Series No.1
  • ClearBridge - ClearBridge RARE Infrastructure Income Fund
  • Fidante - Ares Global Credit Income Fund
  • QSuper - QSuper Lifetime Pension
  • AIA Australia - Crisis Extension Cover
PUBLIC RELATIONS AGENCY OF THE YEAR
  • BlueChip Communication
  • Honner
  • PritchittBland
  • Mountain Media
  • Reverb Media
SOCIAL MEDIA CAMPAIGN OF THE YEAR
  • BT
  • Zurich
  • Future Super
  • Australian Ethical
  • Rest Super
VIDEO CAMPAIGN OF THE YEAR
  • BT
  • PIMCO
  • Vanguard
  • Hostplus
  • Praemium
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
  • ClearBridge Investments
  • Aware Super
  • LUCRF Super
  • Mason Stevens
  • Frontier

Read more: ClearBridge InvestmentsFranklin TempletonPraemiumAware SuperPtarmigan MediaSuncorpBudget DirectColonial First StateFidelityMAX AwardsBaillie GiffordBlackRockFrontier AdvisorsBT PanoramaFidante PartnersMacquarieVanguard Investments
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Former Franklin Templeton retail head finds new role
Praemium FUA up, opens Edinburgh office
Franklin Templeton awards custody mandates
Fidelity portfolio manager resigns
Final days to nominate in 2021 MAX Awards
Best MySuper options by risk-adjusted returns
Fidante opens Singapore office, hires from AMP Capital
Challenger to change annuity pricing
Managed accounts prop up platforms
Milford hires from Macquarie
Editor's Choice
Centrepoint Alliance hires from Morningstar
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:13PM
Centrepoint Alliance has appointed a head of business and operations for its recently acquired advice software arm Enzumo.
APRA approves MLC super takeover
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:04PM
APRA has given IOOF the go-ahead to take over MLC's superannuation business.
Canadian pension giant, real estate manager in JV
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:40PM
A major Canadian pension investment manager has entered a joint venture with a UK real estate investment firm to develop a logistics portfolio valued at close to $2 billion.
AMP advice transformation leads exits
KARREN VERGARA  |   11:45AM
The change expert hired to transform AMP's financial advice business has left after seven months.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Luke Mcdermott
Consultant
Rice Warner
David Wright
Managing Partner
Zenith Investment Partners
Peter Esho
Co-Founder
Admin Special Accounts
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
26
Best Practice Forum: ESG 
JUN
3
Technical Services Forum 
JUN
10
Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 
JUL
1
Consumer Finance Awards 
JUL
20
Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Despite no legislation, the stapling of members to their super funds is due to commence July 1. Should this be delayed?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Nick Hamilton
CHIEF EXECUTIVE, FUNDS MANAGEMENT
CHALLENGER LIMITED
As Challenger's chief executive of funds management, Nick Hamilton is responsible for the $91 billion business that generates about 25% of the company's net profits - but it hasn't always been smooth sailing. Kanika Sood writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.