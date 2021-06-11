MAX Award winners crowned

Now in their 26th year, the Financial Standard MAX Awards for 2021 were presented at an event at Luna Park, Sydney last night, recognising the exceptional efforts of marketing, advertising and distribution teams in financial services.
Close to 300 of the industry's brightest marketing, advertising and sales talents braved the weather last night for the annual awards, some of which went to Aware Super, BetaShares, Fidelity Investments and Link Group.
The coveted Executive of the Year - Distribution award went to BT head of distribution Chris Mather, while the Executive of the Year - Marketing title was taken by Praemium's Adele Welsh.
QSuper's Lifetime Pension took home the award for Product Launch of the Year.
Zurich's Goals for Good was named Community Initiative of the Year, while Social Media Campaign of the Year was awarded to Australian Ethical and Integrated Campaign of the Year was awarded to Aware Super for its rebrand.
Rainmaker Group managing director Christopher Page said the MAX Awards are becoming more and more competitive, with a record 17,000 votes across all 22 categories this year.
"It is exciting to celebrate the successes of financial services' leading marketers, advertisers and sales professionals, especially in a time where a lot more time, effort and creativity needs to be put through to not just thrive but excel," Page said.
Also commenting, Financial Standard's executive director - media, Michelle Baltazar said: "The past 12 months has been exceptionally challenging for sales and marketing teams, as they needed to re-evaluate their strategies and find new ways to best meet the needs of their clients."
"We believe our award winners and finalists rose to the challenge and are deserving of the recognition at our MAX awards this year."
The full list of winners is below. For a complete list of finalists and winners, click here.
|Agency Campaign of the Year
|ClearBridge Investments & Fundamental Media
|Agency Executive of the Year - Financial Services
|Karlee Samuels - Fundamental Media
|Agency of the Year
|In Marketing We Trust
|Community Initiative of the Year
|Zurich - Goals for Good
|Creative Agency of the Year
|OMG Creative
|Digital Campaign of the Year
|Praemium - The platform of everything
|Digital Platform of the Year
|Link Group - Virtual Meeting
|Distribution Team of the Year
|Bennelong Funds Management
|Executive of the Year - Distribution
|Chris Mather - BT
|Executive of the Year - Marketing
|Adele Welsh - Praemium
|Financial Education Campaign of the Year
|Allianz Retire+ - Investing in retirement is different
|Integrated Campaign of the Year
|Aware Super - Rebrand
|Marketing Campaign of the Year - Consumer
|Budget Direct - Insurance Solved
|Marketing Campaign of the Year - Industry
|Robeco - Climate change campaign
|Marketing Team of the Year
|Budget Direct
|Print Campaign of the Year - Consumer
|BetaShares
|Print Campaign of the Year - Trade
|Fidelity International
|Product Launch of the Year
|QSuper - QSuper Lifetime Pension
|Public Relations Agency of the Year
|Mountain Media
|Social Media campaign of the Year
|Australian Ethical
|Video Campaign of the Year
|Vanguard Investments
|Website of the Year
|Mason Stevens - www.masonstevens.com.au