General

MAX Award winners crowned

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 11 JUN 2021   12:13PM

Now in their 26th year, the Financial Standard MAX Awards for 2021 were presented at an event at Luna Park, Sydney last night, recognising the exceptional efforts of marketing, advertising and distribution teams in financial services.

Close to 300 of the industry's brightest marketing, advertising and sales talents braved the weather last night for the annual awards, some of which went to Aware Super, BetaShares, Fidelity Investments and Link Group.

The coveted Executive of the Year - Distribution award went to BT head of distribution Chris Mather, while the Executive of the Year - Marketing title was taken by Praemium's Adele Welsh.

QSuper's Lifetime Pension took home the award for Product Launch of the Year.

Sponsored by Charter Hall Group
The Golden Rules of Commercial Property Investment

Zurich's Goals for Good was named Community Initiative of the Year, while Social Media Campaign of the Year was awarded to Australian Ethical and Integrated Campaign of the Year was awarded to Aware Super for its rebrand.

Rainmaker Group managing director Christopher Page said the MAX Awards are becoming more and more competitive, with a record 17,000 votes across all 22 categories this year.

"It is exciting to celebrate the successes of financial services' leading marketers, advertisers and sales professionals, especially in a time where a lot more time, effort and creativity needs to be put through to not just thrive but excel," Page said.

Also commenting, Financial Standard's executive director - media, Michelle Baltazar said: "The past 12 months has been exceptionally challenging for sales and marketing teams, as they needed to re-evaluate their strategies and find new ways to best meet the needs of their clients."

"We believe our award winners and finalists rose to the challenge and are deserving of the recognition at our MAX awards this year."

The full list of winners is below. For a complete list of finalists and winners, click here.

Agency Campaign of the Year ClearBridge Investments & Fundamental Media
Agency Executive of the Year - Financial Services Karlee Samuels - Fundamental Media
Agency of the Year In Marketing We Trust
Community Initiative of the Year Zurich - Goals for Good
Creative Agency of the Year OMG Creative
Digital Campaign of the Year Praemium - The platform of everything
Digital Platform of the Year Link Group - Virtual Meeting
Distribution Team of the Year Bennelong Funds Management
Executive of the Year - Distribution Chris Mather - BT
Executive of the Year - Marketing Adele Welsh - Praemium
Financial Education Campaign of the Year Allianz Retire+ - Investing in retirement is different
Integrated Campaign of the Year Aware Super - Rebrand
Marketing Campaign of the Year - Consumer Budget Direct - Insurance Solved
Marketing Campaign of the Year - Industry Robeco - Climate change campaign
Marketing Team of the Year Budget Direct
Print Campaign of the Year - Consumer BetaShares
Print Campaign of the Year - Trade Fidelity International
Product Launch of the Year QSuper - QSuper Lifetime Pension
Public Relations Agency of the Year Mountain Media
Social Media campaign of the Year Australian Ethical
Video Campaign of the Year Vanguard Investments
Website of the Year Mason Stevens - www.masonstevens.com.au

Read more: Aware SuperFinancial StandardPraemiumAdele WelshAustralian EthicalBetaSharesBudget DirectChris MatherLink GroupZurichAllianz RetireBennelong Funds ManagementBT ExecutiveChristopher PageClearBridge InvestmentsFidelity InternationalFidelity InvestmentsMason StevensMichelle BaltazarMountain MediaOMG CreativeQSuper Lifetime PensionRainmaker GroupRobecoVanguard Investments
