NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

Managed accounts demand surges: BTFG

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 15 FEB 2022   12:12PM

Financial advisers' appetite for managed accounts solutions boomed in the December 2021 quarter, according to BT Financial Group.

BT Panorama's surge in managed accounts funds under management to $10.4 billion, a 68% jump year on year, is testament to advisers' growing demand, said BT Financial Group's newly appointed chief executive Matt Rady.

Within this strong demand is interest in managed accounts products that prioritise sustainability, Rady said, adding that some 82% of financial advisers are looking for such solutions.

"Also driving the demand for managed accounts are advice practices that had used BT Wrap primarily as their main platform and have since taken the opportunity to implement managed accounts for the first time for their recently migrated clients as well as new clients. This trajectory is expected to continue as the popularity in managed accounts continues to rise," he said.

There are about 6060 active advisers using Panorama, which has $108 billion in FUA in aggregate.

Panorama was unusable for a week in early August 2021, leaving many advisers infuriated.

Rady said having recently completed the migration of BT Wrap, advisers can expect an improvement in performance and customer service.

"We've reviewed our business practices to give more control and flexibility to advisers and as well as providing middle and back-office personnel more transparency on workflow status and faster processing times," he said.

"Increasingly, mobile solutions are the way of the future, and that's why last quarter we delivered an upgrade of the BT Panorama app, which has had rapid take up.

"We also added new platform features including auto-generated reduced income tax credits (RITC) on advice fees for investment clients, enhancing the advice fee process for offline consent, and the commencement of in specie rollovers to BT Panorama Super."

Read more: BT Financial GroupBT WrapMatt RadyBT Panorama Super
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

The future is bright for BT: Rady
BTFG names chief customer service officer
Mason Stevens builds on distribution capabilities
UniSuper adds three executives
ClearView welcomes chief risk officer
Former BT executive assumes CIO role
Midwinter hires advice sales lead
BT cuts super fees by $20m
GSFM hires new product manager
Are managed accounts living up to the hype?

Editor's Choice

Alphinity hires from Citi

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:11PM
Boutique fund manager Alphinity has hired a portfolio manager from Citi.

Sequoia makes three appointments

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:07PM
Sequoia Financial Group announced the appointment of three executives to bolster its national advice network.

AustralianSuper to grow external mandates, hires

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:36PM
The nation's largest superannuation fund plans to appoint more external managers, including looking to hand out its first mandates for Japanese and Indian markets specialists. It has also hired from Frontier and VFMC as it grows the team responsible for identifying the right managers.

FSCP panel members named

CHLOE WALKER  |   11:54AM
Thirty-one part-time members of the Financial Services and Credit Panel (FSCP) have been appointed by Treasury as the new disciplinary regime kicks off.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Dermot Ryan
Co-Portfolio Manager, Income
AMP Capital Investors
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Client & Business Solutions
Russell Investments
Brett Davies
Partner
Legal Consolidated Barristers & Solicitors
Matt Siddick
Senior Director, Operational Risk Solutions
bfinance Australia

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
24

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

MAR
29

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

MAR
30

Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Are you happy with the government's backflip on adviser education standards, saying 10 years' experience, a clean record and a tertiary-level ethics subject is satisfactory?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jason Collins

MANAGING DIRECTOR, HEAD OF CLIENT BUSINESS, AUSTRALASIA
BLACKROCK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED
Getting his first taste of finance as a financial markets journalist offered BlackRock head of client business for Australasia Jason Collins a unique perspective on the industry and the people working in it. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.