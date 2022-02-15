Managed accounts demand surges: BTFG

Financial advisers' appetite for managed accounts solutions boomed in the December 2021 quarter, according to BT Financial Group.

BT Panorama's surge in managed accounts funds under management to $10.4 billion, a 68% jump year on year, is testament to advisers' growing demand, said BT Financial Group's newly appointed chief executive Matt Rady.

Within this strong demand is interest in managed accounts products that prioritise sustainability, Rady said, adding that some 82% of financial advisers are looking for such solutions.

"Also driving the demand for managed accounts are advice practices that had used BT Wrap primarily as their main platform and have since taken the opportunity to implement managed accounts for the first time for their recently migrated clients as well as new clients. This trajectory is expected to continue as the popularity in managed accounts continues to rise," he said.

There are about 6060 active advisers using Panorama, which has $108 billion in FUA in aggregate.

Panorama was unusable for a week in early August 2021, leaving many advisers infuriated.

Rady said having recently completed the migration of BT Wrap, advisers can expect an improvement in performance and customer service.

"We've reviewed our business practices to give more control and flexibility to advisers and as well as providing middle and back-office personnel more transparency on workflow status and faster processing times," he said.

"Increasingly, mobile solutions are the way of the future, and that's why last quarter we delivered an upgrade of the BT Panorama app, which has had rapid take up.

"We also added new platform features including auto-generated reduced income tax credits (RITC) on advice fees for investment clients, enhancing the advice fee process for offline consent, and the commencement of in specie rollovers to BT Panorama Super."