Major regulatory efforts delayed

ASIC has been forced to delay several major pieces of its regulatory workload in order to effectively deal with the challenges of COVID-19.

The corporate regulator has deferred several significant regulatory projects which were set to shake up financial services in 2020, including its reviews of managed discretionary accounts and insurance in super.

The regulator's new reality will see it pivot towards ensuring its regulated entities survive the winter. As a result, the regulator has redistributed its staff to issues "of immediate concern", starving key projects of the resources required to meet their original timetables.

Some projects, such as ASIC's RG97 consultation paper on platform fees, will continue to be worked on in the background, but will not be published "until further notice".

The long-awaited managed discretionary accounts policy review consultation paper won't see the light of day "until further notice", while the corporate regulator's review of compliance with changes to fees and costs disclosure for superannuation has also been temporarily shelved.

Additionally, the regulator confirmed on Tuesday that it would delay its work on grandfathered conflicted remuneration and life insurance advice, alongside its introduction of three temporary measures to assist the superannuation industry with providing affordable and timely advice during the COVID-19 crisis.

"ASIC is committed to working constructively and pragmatically with the firms we regulate, mindful that they may encounter difficulties in undertaking their regulatory work due to the impact of COVID-19," ASIC said.

"ASIC has delayed a number of activities not immediately necessary in light of these significantly changed circumstances, including consultations, regulatory reports and reviews."

While no longer able to conduct onsite supervisory work, the regulator said it would continue to monitor regulated entities remotely, particularly through its information sharing arrangements with prudential regulator APRA.

With major projects delayed, the regulator will instead continue to provide an increased level of market supervision work in order to ensure the fair and orderly operation of markets.

Additionally, ASIC said it would "heighten" its support for consumers vulnerable to scams, and receiving poor advice, and added it would "identify other actions needed to support firms", including providing regulatory relief where appropriate.

The regulator will continue to take enforcement action, but admitted that too would be delayed.

"ASIC recognises that participants in the Australian financial services sector are under enormous strain due to the effects of COVID-19," ASIC chair James Shipton said.

"We also acknowledge that they are taking special measures to support their customers who are adversely affected. We expect them to continue to act fairly and in the best interest of consumers in these extraordinary times.

"To assist firms, ASIC will limit the regulatory activity that they will need to respond to as much as possible. We are also working with the financial industry to identify other areas where we can provide support."

Shipton clarified that ASIC's new priorities do not reflect an "abrogation" of its regulatory work, but instead recognise that some existing activities and new tasks "must take precedence over work we would otherwise be doing".

"In fact, COVID-19 has increased the workload of our organisation as there is a heightened risk of significant consumer harm, the possibility of serious breaches of the financial services laws, and challenges in ensuring market integrity and the continued funding of companies and the economy," Shipton said.

