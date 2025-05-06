Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Magellan sees $1bn monthly outflows

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 6 MAY 2025   12:13PM

Magellan Financial Group was hit by $1 billion in net outflows in April, comprising $100 million in net retail outflows and $900 million in net institutional outflows.

However, total assets under management (AUM) increased from $37.5 billion in March to $38.5 billion in April due to Magellan taking over as a responsible entity of the Vinva Global Alpha Extension Fund, which took effect on April 17.

The Vinva Global Alpha Extension Fund is the fourth systematic equity fund offered in connection with Magellan's strategic partnership with Vinva Investment Management.

Magellan's AUM is now almost back to the same level as when it reported its half year result to 31 December 2024. At the end of the half, AUM was at $38.6 billion.

When reporting the results in February, Magellan executive chair Andrew Formica said the first half saw marked progress towards stabilisation as well as "significant" strategic developments that will position the group well for future growth.

"The last six months has seen MFG continue to foster strong client relationships and innovate its product offering. Our distribution platform remains a competitive strength, and we have bolstered our global capacity with our presence in North America and now the UK, covering EMEA," Formica said.

The strategic partnership with Vinva was announced in August last year and has seen Magellan launch four systemic equity funds for the Australian market.

Formica said the group is determined to pursue strategic growth opportunities and partnerships that will add value to the group, its clients and shareholders.

"We know that our success is dependent on the trust placed in us by our clients, a trust we do not take lightly," he said.

Magellan's new chief executive Sophia Rahmani commenced in the role on March 3.

Read more: Vinva Investment ManagementMagellan Financial GroupAndrew FormicaSophia Rahmani
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Platinum rolls out major leadership reshuffle
Magellan sees profit fall 10%
Magellan Financial Group 'redemption risks heightened'
Barrenjoey acquires, expands in Hong Kong
Magellan unveils refreshed leadership, investment team
Magellan names interim chief financial officer
Platinum AUM inches to $11bn
Regal, Magellan book performance fees
Magellan launches third Vinva fund
Magellan chief operating and financial officer departs

Editor's Choice

Platinum to lose $1bn mandate

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Platinum Investment Management is set to lose a sizeable institutional mandate at the end of the week.

First Sentier Investors names chief financial officer

ELIZA BAVIN
First Sentier appointed a new chief financial and strategy officer, set to take over the role in late May.

NZ Super recognised for two decades of outperformance

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The New Zealand Superannuation Fund is the world's best-performing sovereign wealth fund over the past 20 years.

Magellan sees $1bn monthly outflows

ELIZA BAVIN
Magellan has sustained another blow, reporting monthly outflows of $1 billion, however its partnership with Vinva Investment Management gave AUM a boost.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
5

MAX Awards Investment Leadership Awards 

JUL
3

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Mornington 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Philip Miall

Philip Miall

HEAD OF MULTI-SECTOR PRIVATE DEBT
QIC LIMITED
QIC head of private debt Australia Phil Miall's nearly 30 years' experience covers every corner of the credit market. He shares why active management is critical in the asset class and what he's learned during periods of tumult. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media