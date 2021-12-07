NEWS
Executive Appointments

Magellan chief executive resigns

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 7 DEC 2021   11:55AM

The chief executive of Magellan, Brett Cairns, has resigned for personal reasons.

The fund manager's chief financial officer Kristen Morton is stepping in as interim chief executive.

Morton has been chief financial officer at Magellan for more than eight years.

Hamish Douglass remains as executive chair.

Cairns has been with Magellan since it was founded in 2007.

"Brett has been a long-standing and key member of our Magellan team. He commenced his journey with Magellan in 2007 as a non-executive director before transferring to our executive ranks in 2015, initially as executive chairman and then becoming chief executive in 2019," Douglass said.

"Brett was instrumental in the development of Magellan's exchange traded products and in the development of Magellan's retirement product, FuturePay. On behalf of the company, I would like to thank Brett for his extensive contribution to Magellan since 2007 and wish him all the very best in his future endeavours."

Douglass added that Morton is ideally positioned to take on Cairns' responsibilities.

The nature of Cairns' personal reasons for resigning were not revealed.

Cairns started his career in financial services at Citibank in the early 1990s, working in its market risk management team.

While there, he was headhunted to join Credit Suisse, which at the time was focusing on derivatives. Finally, Cairns rose to head Merrill Lynch's debt capital markets in Australia during an eight-year stint before joining Babcock & Brown.

His introduction to Magellan came via its co-founder Chris Mackay, who he played water polo with as a teenager. Mackay and Douglass would go on to become colleagues at Schroders.

Cairns was paid a $1.54 million base salary and a $772,500 bonus for his role as chief executive of the fund manager in FY2021. According to Magellan's most recent annual report, his salary increased to $1.639 million from 1 July 2021.

Magellan's share price has slid recently, from a high of $55.76 in July to $29.85 as of today.

In its October results, Magellan reported net outflows in its retail and institutional funds under management.

The global equities strategy saw a $4 billion drop in FUM last quarter, to $84 billion, while infrastructure equities and Australian equities remained relatively flat at $19.6 billion and $9.6 billion respectively.

Total FUM came in at $113.3 billion in October, down on $117 billion in August which is comprised of $30 billion in retail and $83 billion in institutional.

MagellanBrett CairnsChris MackayCitibankCredit SuisseFuturePayHamish DouglassKristen MortonMerrill LynchSchroders
