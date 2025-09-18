Macquarie considered acquiring Carlyle: Reports

Macquarie was allegedly in takeover talks with private equity giant Carlyle Group, but the discussions "fizzled", according to reports from US outlet Semafor.

Had the talks continued and a merger were to happen, the combined entity would have had $1.5 trillion in assets.

In response to the reports, Carlyle Group saw its share price rise overnight, adding to the astronomical 60% rise it has seen over the past 12 months.

Macquarie did not respond to a request for comment.

Macquarie sold its European and North American public investments business to Nomura in April for $2.8 billion.

Macquarie said it would retain its public investments business in its home market of Australia and continue to operate and invest in a full-service asset management business across public and private markets. It also said the two firms would collaborate on product and distribution opportunities to serve their respective clients more effectively.

At the time of the sale, head of Macquarie Asset Management (MAM) Ben Way said the move signalled the business' move towards private markets.

"We are proud of the public investments business we have built and grown over many decades. We are pleased that Nomura will carry it forward into a new phase of growth in North America and Europe. We are also excited to further strengthen our collaboration with Nomura, creating benefits for our respective clients," Way said.

"This transaction will allow MAM to build on our leading global position in private markets, and our leading position in Australian public markets, as we focus on providing solutions for our institutional, insurance and wealth clients."

Carlyle currently has US$465 billion in assets, spanning three business segments and 652 investment vehicles.