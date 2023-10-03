Newspaper icon
Investment

MA Financial boosts fund with $20m acquisition

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  TUESDAY, 3 OCT 2023   11:58AM

MA Financial Group has agreed to acquire Batemans Bay Marina and Port Macquarie Marina for $20 million in response to increasing institutional demand for alternative investments.

The asset manager said the two east coast marinas will complement the firm's existing portfolio of 10 d'Albora marinas in the MA Marina Fund, established by MA Financial in April this year.

The group purchased the two new marinas from Marprop Real Estate Investors founder and managing director James Marshall.

The close-ended fund offers exposure to Australia's largest marina networks across the eastern seaboard, MA Financial said.

This includes Rushcutters Bay, The Spit and Cabarita Point in Sydney Harbour, as well as two marinas adjacent to the Melbourne central business district.

The firm expects continued growth in alternatives as investor interests shift beyond traditional real estate sectors, MA Financial said.

"Globally we are seeing substantial growth in institutional allocation to alternative investments, which is estimated to almost double over five years and grow to $23 trillion by 2026," said MA Financial joint chief executive Julian Biggins.

He added the purchase of the two additional marinas is aligned with the firm's strategy and driven by increasing investor demand.

"We're delighted with the purchase of the two new marinas," he said.

"We have received significant interest in the MA Marina Fund from domestic and international investors keen for exposure to defensive, cash-generative assets largely uncorrelated to other asset classes. These two new facilities will help enhance the fund's offering."

Marshall said he has confidence in MA Financials' ability to manage the assets.

"Port Macquarie and Batemans Bay are among the fastest growing areas in New South Wales which contribute to their appeal and value," he said.

"We are confident these popular assets will thrive under the capable and experienced management of MA Financial, ensuring operational continuity for customers and members and successful outcomes for their investors."

