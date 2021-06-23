NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning
Sponsored by

Lumiant raises capital, adds to board

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 23 JUN 2021   12:29PM

Fintech Lumiant is seeking more funding as it adds the expertise of two financial advice executives to its board.

Jeff Hall will join the Lumiant board as a director after finishing up as chief operating officer of Midwinter in April. Hall's new role will oversee Lumiant's commercial and operational direction.

David Haintz joins Lumiant as an ambassador, responsible for helping grow the firm in Australia and overseas. He was a founding director of Shadforth and is currently the principal of Global Adviser Alpha.

Lumiant chief executive and co-founder Santiago Burridge said the two appointments will see the firm take another leap forward in its growth journey.

Sponsored by Charter Hall Group
The Golden Rules of Commercial Property Investment

"With Jeff and David joining the team, financial advisers have two of the industry's most influential executives supporting them in their journey towards life-centred advice," he said.

Founded by Burridge, Lumiant launched in February 2021 as a platform helping advisers deliver goals-based advice.

Burridge is raising capital via equity crowdfunding platform Equitise fund his growth strategy.

The fintech is aiming to raise $2 million to grow the business here and abroad; about $800,000 has been raised to date. It currently has over 40 advisers on board with 1000 clients and contracted revenue worth $500,000.

"As a former financial adviser, I understand the pressures advisers face. For too long, they have been the punching bag in an environment where they had little control," he said.

"Lumiant frees them from regulatory and product constraints. Each module has been carefully mapped against the FASEA code of ethics, as well as ensuring advisers can easily adhere to know your customer and best interest duty requirements by letting the customer scope their advice."

Read more: Fintech LumiantJeff HallSantiago BurridgeDavid HaintzAustraliaEquitiseFASEAGlobal Adviser AlphaMidwinter
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Lifespan appoints investment expert
iFactFind launches
LIC restructures to ETMF
GIC to open Sydney office
Praemium chief executive exits
Draft advice reforms not enough: FPA
FASEA approves two degrees
Key Treasury initiatives outlined
UK lender targets SMSFs in Australia
Centrepoint Alliance hires from Morningstar

Editor's Choice

Australia among the richest nations

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:45PM
The nation's wealth gap continues to widen as new research suggests Australia is among the richest in the world, rising up the ranks to record one of the largest gains in wealth in 2020.

NZ Super Fund hires asset allocation head

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:36PM
The Guardians of NZ Superannuation promoted a senior investment strategist to head of asset allocation.

Citi names head of research

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:52PM
Citi has appointed a new head of research for Australia and New Zealand.

Court orders new group definition in CBA advice class action

KANIKA SOOD  |   12:09PM
Clients who claimed Commonwealth Bank financial advisers put them in expensive CMLA life insurance policies instead of cheaper alternatives have been asked to narrow their group definition.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get more with FS

20% EOFY discount for Financial Standard's premium subscription. Available until 30 June 2021.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Ronald Pratap
Principal
RP Wealth Management
Jason Komadina
Director, Managed Accounts
MLC Asset Management
Steve Freeborn
Head of Superannuation
Rice Warner
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
1

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  The Finance Sector Union is petitioning employers in the financial services sector to introduce two days of paid vaccination leave. Do you agree this is necessary?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Andrew Polson

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FRONTIER ADVISORS PTY LTD
As chief executive of Frontier, Andrew Polson is steering the asset consultant through a consolidation frenzy in its traditional client base of super funds. He talks to Kanika Sood about diversifying the 27-year-old business.
READ MORE
Special EOFY deal!
20% off in June only
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.