Lumiant raises capital, adds to board

Fintech Lumiant is seeking more funding as it adds the expertise of two financial advice executives to its board.

Jeff Hall will join the Lumiant board as a director after finishing up as chief operating officer of Midwinter in April. Hall's new role will oversee Lumiant's commercial and operational direction.

David Haintz joins Lumiant as an ambassador, responsible for helping grow the firm in Australia and overseas. He was a founding director of Shadforth and is currently the principal of Global Adviser Alpha.

Lumiant chief executive and co-founder Santiago Burridge said the two appointments will see the firm take another leap forward in its growth journey.

"With Jeff and David joining the team, financial advisers have two of the industry's most influential executives supporting them in their journey towards life-centred advice," he said.

Founded by Burridge, Lumiant launched in February 2021 as a platform helping advisers deliver goals-based advice.

Burridge is raising capital via equity crowdfunding platform Equitise fund his growth strategy.

The fintech is aiming to raise $2 million to grow the business here and abroad; about $800,000 has been raised to date. It currently has over 40 advisers on board with 1000 clients and contracted revenue worth $500,000.

"As a former financial adviser, I understand the pressures advisers face. For too long, they have been the punching bag in an environment where they had little control," he said.

"Lumiant frees them from regulatory and product constraints. Each module has been carefully mapped against the FASEA code of ethics, as well as ensuring advisers can easily adhere to know your customer and best interest duty requirements by letting the customer scope their advice."