Lockdown measures cost $4bn a week: Frydenberg

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has revealed the COVID-19 social restrictions are costing the Australian economy $4 billion a week.

New analysis from Treasury estimates the mass closure of businesses and activities, designed to stop the spread of the virus, will see GDP fall 10% in the June quarter.

The analysis found that for every extra week the current restrictions remain in place, the Australian economy will lose $4 billion.

Unemployment is also expected to double, to 10%, in the June quarter marking the highest unemployment rate in over two decades.

"If these restrictions were increased even further, akin to the eight-week lockdown in Europe, then the adverse impact on GDP could double to 24%, or $120 billion, in the June quarter," Frydenberg said.

The Australian government confirmed on May 1 it will begin to discuss easing restrictions to get the economy moving again.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said initial actions and measures implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic have been largely successful at slowing the spread of the virus.

"We need to continue to have the right controls in place to test more people, trace those who test positive and respond to local outbreaks when they occur," Morrison said.

"These are amongst the precedent conditions to enable Australia to relax baseline restrictions."

Morrison said the ability to find and contain outbreaks quickly will allow the easing of restrictions while still being able to keep Australians safe.

"National Cabinet agreed to bring forward the review of the first phase of removing baseline restrictions on Friday 8 May 2020, including an assessment of achievement against precedent conditions," Morrison said.

The IMF had previously estimated Australia's GDP would fall 6.7% this year and said the economic ramifications will be worse than the Great Depression.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.