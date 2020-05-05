NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Economics
Lockdown measures cost $4bn a week: Frydenberg
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 5 MAY 2020   12:12PM

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has revealed the COVID-19 social restrictions are costing the Australian economy $4 billion a week.

New analysis from Treasury estimates the mass closure of businesses and activities, designed to stop the spread of the virus, will see GDP fall 10% in the June quarter.

The analysis found that for every extra week the current restrictions remain in place, the Australian economy will lose $4 billion.

Unemployment is also expected to double, to 10%, in the June quarter marking the highest unemployment rate in over two decades.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
Our latest thinking helps you stay connected to markets.

"If these restrictions were increased even further, akin to the eight-week lockdown in Europe, then the adverse impact on GDP could double to 24%, or $120 billion, in the June quarter," Frydenberg said.

The Australian government confirmed on May 1 it will begin to discuss easing restrictions to get the economy moving again.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said initial actions and measures implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic have been largely successful at slowing the spread of the virus.

"We need to continue to have the right controls in place to test more people, trace those who test positive and respond to local outbreaks when they occur," Morrison said.

"These are amongst the precedent conditions to enable Australia to relax baseline restrictions."

Morrison said the ability to find and contain outbreaks quickly will allow the easing of restrictions while still being able to keep Australians safe.

"National Cabinet agreed to bring forward the review of the first phase of removing baseline restrictions on Friday 8 May 2020, including an assessment of achievement against precedent conditions," Morrison said.

The IMF had previously estimated Australia's GDP would fall 6.7% this year and said the economic ramifications will be worse than the Great Depression.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: GDPTreasurerJosh FrydenbergPrime MinisterScott MorrisonGreat DepressionIMFTreasury
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Australia versus the world
Worse than the Great Depression: IMF
Vale Ted Evans
Chief economist update: BOJ expands Enhancement of Monetary Easing
Markets slump as US jobless claims hit 30m
Is it really as bad as it seems?
A decade in the dust
Australia's AAA rating at risk
ERS at risk of significant delays: ISA
Super funds need to act like banks: PM
Editor's Choice
Aussie equities winners, losers revealed
ALLY SELBY
Aussie passive and active equity strategies have been put to the test, with Morningstar assessing how the country's small and large-cap managers have fared during the highs of 2019 and the lows of 2020.
Media Super GM joins retail fund
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
A member of the Media Super leadership team is set to take on a new role with a retail super fund.
Platinum funds downgraded at Morningstar
KANIKA SOOD
Two funds from Platinum Asset Management were downgraded to bronze at Morningstar yesterday.
Madison sale slated for May completion
KANIKA SOOD
OneVue is on track on complete the sale of dealer group Madison next month, the company said in quarterly update released this morning.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Infographic: AIA Vitality supporting healthier, longer, better lives
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Marsha Beck
MANAGING DIRECTOR AUSTRALIA
AMP CAPITAL INVESTORS LIMITED
For AMP Capital managing director, Australia Marsha Beck the only limits to what can be achieved are those we create in our own minds. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 9gCqBJAR