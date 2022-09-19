Link rejects latest Dye & Durham proposal

Link Group said it's unable to recommend the latest Dye & Durham offer and intends to evaluate alternatives for the business should it not eventuate.

Recently, the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) approved Dye & Durham's takeover of Link Group. However, this was subject to a condition that Dye & Durham committed to making funds available to meet any shortfall to cover potential redress payments resulting from Link Fund Solution's involvement in the Woodford saga.

On September 18, Link Group received a letter from Dye & Durham stating that, having regard to a number of factors including discussions with its financiers for the transaction, the company came to the view that it would likely not accept the FCA's conditions.

Dye & Durham's letter also outlined that it developed a revised proposal that was structured as an upfront cash payment of $3.81 per Link Group share to Link shareholders on the implementation of the scheme; plus a contingent payment, payable under certain circumstances.

There was a contingent payment payable under the situation that within 24 months of implementation of the scheme, the final and binding conclusion of the FCA enforcement process is that Link Fund Solutions Limited (LFSL) isn't liable for restitution and or redress payments in relation to the management of the Woodford Fund, a cash payment of $1.00 per Link Group share.

Alternatively, if within 24 months, the final and binding conclusion of the FCA enforcement process is that LFSL is liable for redress, and that redress amount is less than £306 million, a cash payment per Link share equal to £306 million less the actual redress amount divided by the Link Group shares outstanding as at the date of the implementation of the scheme.

Link's board responded saying it had considered a range of factors in relation to the new proposal, including matters related to value, structure and alternatives available if a transaction didn't proceed.

"In the event the scheme doesn't proceed, as previously advised, Link Group intends to evaluate alternatives for the business, including an in specie distribution of a minimum of 80% of Link Group's shareholding in PEXA, in order to maximise value for shareholders," Link said.