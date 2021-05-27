NEWS
Superannuation

Link moves to streamline super fund advice

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 27 MAY 2021   11:44AM

Link Group has a new technology partnership aimed at streamlining financial advice for superannuation fund members.

Link will combine its services with personal financial management tool Moneysoft for a new offering will be available to all super funds that are Link Advice clients and is called the Link Advice Digital Fact Find.

Link said it is designed to reduce barriers to the uptake of advice by completely digitising paper-based fact find documents, auto-populating fact find modules to improve member experience and automating data entry to save advisers time.

These capabilities should allow funds to provide personalised financial advice at a reduced cost per-member by putting the fact find in a simple digital format, which funds can customise to their members requirements.

"Digital Fact Find is the best of Link Group solutions and Moneysoft products combined to better service members and clients. We've seen an opportunity to capitalise on both the increased adoption of digital platforms throughout COVID and the drive to continually improve the access and affordability of advice," Link Advice chief executive Duncan McPherson said.

"The introduction of the Link Advice Digital Fact Find will not only improve member engagement but also improve adviser efficiency and compliance.

"The combination of new and old means Digital Fact Find could be brought to market quickly and rapidly deployed, while benefitting from years of prior testing."

Moneysoft chief executive Jonathan Shaw added: "We are proud to partner with Link Group by offering the advanced fact find capability, which benefits both fund members and advisers.

"This technology is specifically designed to improve the completion rate of fact-finding, significantly increase the efficiency of advice delivery, and reward members by compressing the interest-to-execution timeframe. The Moneysoft team is looking forward to working with Link Advice on a number of upcoming deployments."

Read more: Link GroupLink Advice Digital FactMoneysoft forCOVIDDuncan McPhersonJonathan Shaw
VIEW COMMENTS

