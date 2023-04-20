Newspaper icon
Link Group sells Funds Solutions, settles with FCA

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  THURSDAY, 20 APR 2023   12:45PM

Link Group has sold the troubled Fund Solutions business and reached a settlement with the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) over the Woodford fund issues.

Fund Solutions has been sold to Waystone Group, for between $203 to $259 million (£110- £140) and excludes Link's Luxembourg and Swiss entities and Woodford-related liabilities.

The final amount will depend on the value of combined revenue in Link Fund Solutions. It is still trying to sell the Luxembourg and Swiss entities.

The FCA has signalled it will support the sale, Link said, which is expected to complete in October.

Link has also reached a settlement with the FCA over its involvement in the Woodford collapse, saying the total amount of redress will be all of its available resources after ensuring Link Fund Solutions remains solvent. The settlement is conditional on the sale going ahead.

Link Group has further agreed to provide up to $111 million. While a financial penalty could have been imposed, the FCA said it won't be to ensure shareholders receive as much as possible.

As part of the settlement and conditional on the scheme, Link Group has agreed to contribute to LFSL all of the available consideration to be received from the Waystone Group under the Sale, meaning Link Group would receive no net proceeds of the sale.

Link's chief executive and managing director Vivek Bhatia said the announcements are significant to the group.

"The sale of LFSL significantly completes our simplification strategy including a conditional settlement with the FCA," he explained.

"Together with the sale of our BCM business and the in-specie distribution of Link Group's PEXA shareholding to Link Group shareholders, Link Group emerges as a simpler, more focused company driven by two market leading core businesses which continue to deliver strong operational and financial performance."

He added the outcome creates greater clarity for shareholders, providing a pathway to final resolution of the Woodford matters.

"... further enabling the organisation to focus on the future growth," he concluded.

