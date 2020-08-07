Link Group hires new chief executive

An insurance giant's chief executive has snagged the top job at Link Group, as John McMurtrie announces his retirement in early 2021.

Vivek Bhatia is currently the Asia Pacific chief executive of $14.8 billion market cap QBE Insurance Group, after being appointed in 2018. He was also the inaugural chief executive of New South Wales government's iCare.

Bhatia has 22 years of experience and was the standout candidate in a global search, Link said.

Link will pay Bhatia $1.3 million in fixed annual remuneration (base pay and superannuation).

His short-term incentives will target 100% of the fixed annual pay, while long-term incentives will be 150% of it (subject to shareholder approval and the vesting subject to hurdles of earnings per share, and total shareholder return). In five years of his appointment, he must hold at least $1.3 million in Link shares.

His start date is yet to be announced. McMutrie will present the August 27 FY20 results and the annual general meeting on October 27.

McMurtrie initially joined Link as a managing director in 2002. Prior to this, he had worked as UBS Australia's chief executive, and the executive general manager of the ASX's investors and companies division.

"Vivek is a proven leader with a track record of delivering improved business performance, technological transformation and enhanced client engagement, building on the strengths of Link Group, he will bring fresh and innovative thinking to the business, helping to ensure it is best positioned to manage the challenges of an integrated global business in a post-COVID-19 world," Link Group chair Michael Carapiet said.

"My earlies priorities will be to work with the leadership of this diverse business to build on the strong culture of employee and client engagement and continue to grow the group to deliver increased value for shareholders," Bhatia said.

Link has been listed on the ASX since 2015. In that time its share price has tumbled from about $6.86 per share to $3.98 at July 31.