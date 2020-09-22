Lifespan adds MDAs to BT Panorama

Lifespan Financial Planning has launched 30 managed discretionary account model portfolios on BT Panorama.

The portfolios will be available to Lifespan's advisers who use BT Panorama. Lifespan has over 250 advisers, the company said.

The offering includes portfolios with different risk profiles and strategic asset allocation, with the option to blend tactical asset allocation.

"We're looking to boost the availability of MDAs to the adviser community, as advice business and adviser use of managed accounts and portfolios increases. Adding 30 of our model portfolios to one of the fastest-growing retail platforms in Australia is a great way to do that," said Lifespan chief executive Eugene Ardino.

"We will also be making our bespoke MDA and model portfolio options available to the broader adviser community via Lifespan Partnership, our support service for existing self-licensees and those advice businesses wanting to transition to their own individual AFSL," Ardino said.

Lifespan said it has offered MDA solutions for over 15 years. It currently has $250 million in MDA services for over 1500 clients and expects the number to grow rapidly as it expands the availability.

It uses Mercer as the asset consultant, which provides input to Lifespan's research and investments.

Managed accounts grew to $79.71 billion in total assets at June 2020, rising $420 million from December 2019, according to the latest tally of the industry by the Institute of Managed Account Professionals (IMAP).

Managed accounts received $3.54 billion in total inflows in FY20. Managed discretionary account services (MDAs) take the lion's share of FUM with $35.28 billion followed by separately managed accounts (SMAs) at $28.06 billion.

ASIC was expected to put out a consultation paper on MDAs last year but in March this year, said it had been delayed as it recalibrated regulatory priorities to focus on COVID-19.

The regulator was understood to have been concerned that MDAs' popularity may be driven by a desire from financial advisers hoping to earn fees, Financial Standard reported in September 2019.

IMAP in March this year said it is does not expect ASIC to take regulatory action regarding MDAs over next six to twelve months.