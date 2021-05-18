Life insurers getting into rehab concerning: SCA

Life insurers offering rehabilitation services of policyholders has its demerits, says Super Consumers Australia director Xavier O'Halloran.

Speaking at a panel on the future of life insurance in Australia, O' Halloran said while insurers getting into rehabilitation can help, but two key concerns remained.

"Obviously there is a financial incentive as well in terms of being able to reduce the claims level," he said.

"...We want to make sure that no we're not just doubling up on a bunch of... health insurance."

O'Halloran said the ideal solution to sustainability of life insurance may be akin to the New Zealand model, where there are incentives to control costs.

In other solutions, Aware Super chief executive Deanne Stewart said better data on members may potentially bring down premiums, while the Design and Distribution Obligations legislation will force superannuation funds to strip their insurance offers of anything that is not needed.

Superannuation funds' premium collections on group policies fell 15% to $8 billion in 2019-2020, according to APRA data. According to Rainmaker, this is the first time that premium collections. However, claims showed only a marginal drop.

Between 2004-15 premiums went up an average 18% per year but in the period 2015-20 they went up only 1% a year.

Financial Standard is the official media partner of the Conference of Major Superannuation Funds.