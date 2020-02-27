Life commissions, referral fees still kosher: AFA

A regulatory update at the Association of Financial Advisers' Roadshow event in Sydney provided financial advisers a clear message on life insurance commissions and referral fees, and took aim at a former FASEA board member in the process.

AFA general manager of policy and professionalism Phil Anderson dove into commissions and fees in a detailed presentation in light of the FASEA Code of Ethics, Life Insurance Framework and other regulatory changes.

Anderson pointed out CountPlus chief executive Matthew Rowe's recently commented on FASEA Code of Ethics standard 3, which says advisers must not act in any manner where they have conflicts of duty, suggesting that the standard is not workable.

"He suggested standard three was unworkable and I'm glad he did because that's a point I've been making for 12 months," Anderson said.

"I just wish he'd made it more clearly and more vigorously when he was on the board of FASEA."

Anderson extended his ire on the issue of conflicts to politicians.

"If standard 3 applied to politics then you would not be able to approve a special grant for anyone in your electorate or any electorate you are aiming to target at the next election," Anderson said.

"I don't think the term pork-barrelling started in the financial advice sector."

He argued complete removal of conflicts is impractical in financial advice and many other industries.

In FASEA's extended guidance on the code, released in December 2019, FASEA clarified some issues around life insurance commissions.

With the Life Insurance Framework's cap on commissions paid now existing alongside the FASEA Code of Ethics, Anderson pointed out advisers need to think about conflicts in a slightly different way.

"All of the insurers are broadly paying the same rate. So the issue of conflict is not with the product you select but the level of insurance that you recommend," Anderson said.

"The more you recommend the more you will be paid. So you need to carefully document the basis under which you've selected that level of cover to justify it is right for the client."

FASEA, Anderson said, opened a window of opportunity in its guidance when it comes to referrals.

The code says that it only applies to individuals, not licensees or corporate authorised representatives.

"So the implication is if the referral fee is to the licensee of the CAR instead of the financial adviser then it will not breach the code. That's a really important point when you think about how you might restructure your business," Anderson said.