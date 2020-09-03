NEWS
Investment
LIC seeks conversion to ETF
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 3 SEP 2020   12:47PM

In a rare move, a listed investment company is looking to convert to an ETF in an attempt to close discount for investors.

The Monash Absolute Investment Company (MA1) wants to restructure to an exchange traded managed fund (ETFMF) to re-set the market price and close the discount to investors. The conversion is outside of ASX's AQUA rules and will use an open-ended trust structure, subject to shareholder approval.

The last time a LIC converted to an ETF was nearly seven years ago, with the Aurora Global Income Trust.

Over the years, LICs and LITs have tried many measures to solve the problem of them trading at a discount or premium to the value of underlying assets. This includes buying back units, changing managers or strategy, merging with an existing LIC or converting to an unlisted fund.Recent changes to legislation also stopped LICs and LITs from paying commissions to financial advisers.

Zenith Investment Partners head of listed strategies and real assets Dugald Higgins says MA1's move may not necessarily signal a systematic shift of LICs or LITs converting to ETFs in the future.

"This is not the first time we are seeing restructure...I think it's a case of investors perhaps not thinking as critically around the structure of the vehicles as they might have about the manger or the strategy," Higgins said.

"I don't think it [potential switches from LICs/LITs to ETFs] is about stamping fees," he said.

