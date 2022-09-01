Latest adviser exams see 52% pass rate

Just over half of the candidates for the July and August sittings of the Financial Advisers Exam - the final opportunities for existing advisers to pass - have been successful.

In total, 628 advisers sat the exam in July and August. Of these, 76% were attempting the exam for at least the second time.

The exams saw 328 or 52% of candidates pass, bringing the total number to have passed to 92%.

ASIC said that 20,148 advisers have sat the exam to date, including more than 700 new advisers. Over 15,800 are still current on the Financial Adviser Register while more than 2500 have ceased.

This marked the 18th exam cycle and existing advisers that qualified for the nine-month extension were required to have passed the exam no later than this cycle.

From October 1, those that were unsuccessful can no longer provide personal financial advice and must have their authorisation ceased by their licensee by September 30. They will then need to pass the exam in order to become reauthorised to provide personal advice.

However, if an advisers' licensee does not cease their authorisation by September 30, it will be ceased by law and the adviser will be required to pass the exam, obtain an approved degree, and complete a professional year in order to become reauthorised.