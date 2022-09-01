Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning
Sponsored by

Latest adviser exams see 52% pass rate

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 1 SEP 2022   11:59AM

Just over half of the candidates for the July and August sittings of the Financial Advisers Exam - the final opportunities for existing advisers to pass - have been successful.

In total, 628 advisers sat the exam in July and August. Of these, 76% were attempting the exam for at least the second time.

The exams saw 328 or 52% of candidates pass, bringing the total number to have passed to 92%.

ASIC said that 20,148 advisers have sat the exam to date, including more than 700 new advisers. Over 15,800 are still current on the Financial Adviser Register while more than 2500 have ceased.

Sponsored by GQG Partners
Navigating Challenging Markets? Register Here [Earn CPD]

This marked the 18th exam cycle and existing advisers that qualified for the nine-month extension were required to have passed the exam no later than this cycle.

From October 1, those that were unsuccessful can no longer provide personal financial advice and must have their authorisation ceased by their licensee by September 30. They will then need to pass the exam in order to become reauthorised to provide personal advice.

However, if an advisers' licensee does not cease their authorisation by September 30, it will be ceased by law and the adviser will be required to pass the exam, obtain an approved degree, and complete a professional year in order to become reauthorised.

Read more: Financial Advisers ExamASICFinancial Adviser Register
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ASIC highlights strategic priorities
ASIC issues warning over brokers' high-risk offers
ASIC tells super trustees to improve TMDs
MobiSuper, licensee to pay $250k penalty
ASIC capability review released
Adviser standards consultation commences
Remediation bills revealed amid call for levy freeze extension
Unlicensed forex trader extradited from Poland
ASIC response to Freedom Insurance saga continues
Monochrome obtains crypto asset AFSL

Editor's Choice

Pretium Partners lands down under

CHLOE WALKER
The US-based investment manager is bolstering its business development capabilities in Australia, opening an office and appointing a managing director.

The unintended consequences of the performance test

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
While the annual Your Future, Your Super performance test is focused on stamping out underperformance, its impact on industry consolidation is likely already shifting, according to KPMG.

Padua appoints general manager, sales

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Padua Solutions has named Michael Lagudi as its new general manager, sales.

Spirit Super consortium withdraws from port acquisition

ANDREW MCKEAN
The Spirit Super and Palisade Investment Partners Consortium has not proceeded with its Port of Geelong acquisition, withdrawing its request for merger clearance from the ACCC.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
6-7

AIST Conference of Major Superannuation Funds (CMSF) 

SEP
8

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
14

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

SEP
21-23

AFA Conference 

OCT
27

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Is it acceptable for ratings research houses to also be product issuers?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Travis Miller

MANAGING DIRECTOR AND CO-FOUNDER
IPARTNERS PTY LTD
As someone who saw a job in financial services as an alternative to Aussie rules football, iPartners Group chief executive Travis Miller has carved a career out of thinking outside the box. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.