Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

General

Latest adviser exam sees 69% pass

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  MONDAY, 8 SEP 2025   12:38PM

ASIC has handed down the results for the 30th Financial Adviser Exam, held in August, with the pass rate once again falling under the 70% mark.

The previous exam cycle in June saw the lowest pass rate in recent times at 66%.

Although slightly improved, only 152 (69%) candidates passed the August exam, which 221 people attended.

Of those, 162 (73%) sat the exam for the first time.

The 69 (31%) who failed will receive feedback from the Australian Council for Educational Research on the areas where they underperformed, ASIC said.

The passing of the Financial Adviser Exam is one of the mandatory measures to be listed in the Financial Advisers Register, which is required by ASIC's imposed qualification standards.

The deadline to meet the qualification standards is 1 January 2026, and according to ASIC, as at June there were more than 4600 relevant providers yet to meet the standards.

The next exam will be held on November 6; the booking period will be between October 3 and 24.

To date, 22,153 individual candidates have sat the exam, and 20,546 (92%) have passed.

Read more: ASICFinancial Adviser ExamAustralian Council for Educational ResearchFinancial Advisers Register
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Federal Court slaps Mawhinney with 15-year ban
Perth man found guilty of $34m fraud
ASIC lands special leave against Block Earner
InterPrac wants super funds' reserves to remediate Shield, First Guardian victims
Equity Trustees defies ASIC Shield Master Fund allegations
ASIC, APRA outline regulatory reform opportunities
ASIC culls red tape, sets sights on more
FAAA calls for other sectors to help pay $67m CSLR bill
ASIC permanently bans convicted investment manager
Societe Generale fined $3.88m

Editor's Choice

Federal Court slaps Mawhinney with 15-year ban

KARREN VERGARA
Mayfair 101 Group director James Mawhinney has been banned from receiving or soliciting funds related to financial products for 15 years after the Federal Court determined he had a "cavalier attitude to compliance" and was "reckless" in operating his business.

Samuel Terry bids for Eildon again

KARREN VERGARA
Two years after making an "opportunistic" takeover bid for Eildon Capital Group, Samuel Terry Asset Management is attempting another acquisition.

CFS, Wellington Management team up on new fund

ELIZA BAVIN
Colonial First State has launched the Global Small Companies Fund with Wellington Management.

NZ Super delivers 11.84%

ELIZA BAVIN
Guardians of New Zealand Superannuation beat its key performance benchmarks thanks to strength in global equity markets.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
1-15

Don't delay, FAAA Congress early bird tickets close Sept 30. 

SEP
25

FICAP 'Who wants to be a RockStar?' 

OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
16

Advisers in Focus - Navigating the private credit boom 

DEC
4

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
John Winters

John Winters

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
SUPERHERO MARKETS PTY LTD
A self-described optimist, Superhero chief executive John Winters points to persistence as another driver of his success. He tells Karren Vergara why availability, affability and ability also matter.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media