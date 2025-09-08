Latest adviser exam sees 69% pass

ASIC has handed down the results for the 30th Financial Adviser Exam, held in August, with the pass rate once again falling under the 70% mark.

The previous exam cycle in June saw the lowest pass rate in recent times at 66%.

Although slightly improved, only 152 (69%) candidates passed the August exam, which 221 people attended.

Of those, 162 (73%) sat the exam for the first time.

The 69 (31%) who failed will receive feedback from the Australian Council for Educational Research on the areas where they underperformed, ASIC said.

The passing of the Financial Adviser Exam is one of the mandatory measures to be listed in the Financial Advisers Register, which is required by ASIC's imposed qualification standards.

The deadline to meet the qualification standards is 1 January 2026, and according to ASIC, as at June there were more than 4600 relevant providers yet to meet the standards.

The next exam will be held on November 6; the booking period will be between October 3 and 24.

To date, 22,153 individual candidates have sat the exam, and 20,546 (92%) have passed.