Kiwi markets regulator names new chief

New Zealand's Financial Markets Authority will welcome a new chief executive in 2022.

Samantha Barrass will assume the role that current chief executive Rob Everett will vacate at the end of October.

Barrass is the former chief executive of the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission. She led the prudential and conduct regulation of a complex financial services sector that primarily exports financial services and represents around 25% of Gibraltar's economy.

She is also a former economist at the Reserve Bank of New Zealand and worked at the Financial Services Authority in London (now known as the Financial Conduct Authority).

"Samantha Barrass brings deep international regulatory experience and leadership skills to the role. She has had a very successful career to date, operating in a number of complex and challenging environments," FMA chair Mark Todd said.

"Her knowledge and experience of the insurance and banking industries will be particularly relevant for the increased role the FMA is to play in those areas."

FMA general counsel Liam Mason will be acting chief executive prior to Barrass' arrival.

Barrass said: "The FMA is at an important juncture in its journey to support and enhance the economy and financial health of Aotearoa New Zealand. It's a privilege to have the opportunity to build on the great work done by Rob Everett and the team."