NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Family Office
Kin Group bids to takeover McPherson's
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 26 MAR 2021   12:13PM

Family office Kin Group has moved to acquire consumer products and wellness company McPherson's via its subsidiary Gallin.

Gallin is offering McPherson's (ASX: MCP) investors $1.34 per share, a 9.8% premium on the 24 March 2021 close price of $1.22. Gallin was incorporated specifically to acquire the MCP. Kin Group is the family office established by Raphael and Fiona Geminder.

McPherson's recommended shareholders take no action on the offer.

"The board of MCP considers this offer to be utterly opportunistic and profoundly undervalues MCP. The board recommends that shareholders take no action at this time," McPherson's said.

McPherson's share price was boosted by the news, hitting $1.41 today.

"McPherson's is a business that has lost its way and is in urgent need of reinvigoration across its strategy, governance, and leadership," Gallin director Nick Perkins said.

"The company's performance has disappointed shareholders for some time despite owning a number of quality, attractive brands across key consumer markets."

McPherson's financial performance has been deteriorating, Perkins said. The company reported revenue and EBITDA declining by 28.9% and 8.7%, respectively from 2016 to 2020, and Gallin said the negative trend was continuing in the first half of 2021.

"Now investors face a further extended period of uncertainty, including a lack of visibility on the current performance of sales of the Dr. LeWinn's product range into China," Perkins said.

"Although highly uncertain and with no guarantee of success, McPherson's urgently needs to undertake a full operational and strategic review with a view of turning around the business. We have the capital, capability, wherewithal and patience to do this, while shareholders have an opportunity to receive cash now at an attractive premium."

McPherson's lost its chief executive, Laurie McAllister, who resigned in December 2020. Gallin claimed this also eroded investor confidence in the company's governance.

McPherson's is a health and wellness brand supplying pharmacies and supermarkets in Australia and New Zealand. It distributes well-known brands like Manicare, Lady Jane, Dr Lewinn's, Swisspers, Maseur and A'kin.

Read more: MCPGallinKin GroupMcPherson'sASXNick Perkins
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Cboe acquires Chi-X
AustralianSuper adds gold ETF to menu
Westpac best for ESG reporting in Australia: Report
Shock statistics on gender gap on boards
Dexus plans merger with AMP Capital fund
BetaShares launches climate ETF
BetaShares to launch new fund
Another glitch for the ASX
HUB24 completes Paragem sale
Netwealth names new director
Editor's Choice
AustralianSuper adds to investment committee
KANIKA SOOD
AustralianSuper last month added a former Goldman Sachs Australia managing director and partner to its investment committee.
Australians bullish on 2021 recovery
KARREN VERGARA
Australians are bullish about the recovery of the local economy and the positive effect that will have on their portfolios, a survey canvassing investors across the Asia Pacific shows.
ASIC releases fee consent instrument
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
ASIC has released three legislative instruments to regulate advice fee consents and lack of independence disclosures, as part of the government's response to the Royal Commission.
Pengana portfolio managers depart
KANIKA SOOD
Jordan Cvetanovski and Steven Glass who co-founded Pengana Capital's international equities business have left the firm with immediate effect.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Judith Beck
Author
Admin Special Accounts
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Swen Werner
Managing Director
State Street Global Markets
Marko Milek
Head of Data and Analytics APAC, Managing Director, State Street Alpha, Singapore
State Street Global Markets
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Julia Lee
FOUNDER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
BURMAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD
It was an exercise in good judgement when Julia Lee went out on her own to establish Burman Invest. She shares with Karren Vergara what led to that moment.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something CeuT4bHc