KeyInvest, Mantis Funds launch investment bond offering

The Adelaide-based specialty financial services provider has partnered with Mantis Funds to bring investment bonds to wealth managers, financial advisers and high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs).

As part of the deal, Mantis will become the exclusive external distribution partner for KeyInvest's Life Events Bond and underlying funds.

Meantime, KeyInvest will work with Mantis to increase access to alternative strategies via its integrated distribution and operations platform.

"We are very pleased to be working with KeyInvest to help educate a new generation of wholesale investors and their trusted advisors on the benefits of investment bonds," Mantis Funds partner and head of distribution Damien Hatfield said.

"Mantis is expected to distribute exciting new investment products, including private credit asset class investments, that KeyInvest will be bringing to market soon."

Hatfield added that it's pleasing to be working with an Australian firm, as most of Mantis' fund manager partners are based offshore.

"KeyInvest has a long history in Australia, and we plan to bring their investment bond offerings to a broader audience," he said.

"In the last three decades, tax planning has been very superannuation and offshore fund focused, a trend which we believe will change in the next decade."

In an environment where further changes to superannuation taxation laws are on the horizon, investment bonds are becoming increasingly attractive for investors seeking flexible, tax effective wealth management solutions, KeyInvest chief investment officer Dion Silvy said.

"The climbing net worth of Australian baby boomers, supported by large super balances and record house prices, is predicted to cause a great intergenerational transfer of wealth," Silvy said.

"The low-cost and tax-effective nature of investment bonds means they can play an important role in estate planning and wealth transfer."