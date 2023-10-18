Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

KeyInvest, Mantis Funds launch investment bond offering

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 18 OCT 2023   12:26PM

The Adelaide-based specialty financial services provider has partnered with Mantis Funds to bring investment bonds to wealth managers, financial advisers and high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs).

As part of the deal, Mantis will become the exclusive external distribution partner for KeyInvest's Life Events Bond and underlying funds.

Meantime, KeyInvest will work with Mantis to increase access to alternative strategies via its integrated distribution and operations platform.

"We are very pleased to be working with KeyInvest to help educate a new generation of wholesale investors and their trusted advisors on the benefits of investment bonds," Mantis Funds partner and head of distribution Damien Hatfield said.

"Mantis is expected to distribute exciting new investment products, including private credit asset class investments, that KeyInvest will be bringing to market soon."

Hatfield added that it's pleasing to be working with an Australian firm, as most of Mantis' fund manager partners are based offshore.

Sponsored Video
Advertisement
Discover what can drive big ideas in your portfolio.

"KeyInvest has a long history in Australia, and we plan to bring their investment bond offerings to a broader audience," he said.

"In the last three decades, tax planning has been very superannuation and offshore fund focused, a trend which we believe will change in the next decade."

In an environment where further changes to superannuation taxation laws are on the horizon, investment bonds are becoming increasingly attractive for investors seeking flexible, tax effective wealth management solutions, KeyInvest chief investment officer Dion Silvy said.

"The climbing net worth of Australian baby boomers, supported by large super balances and record house prices, is predicted to cause a great intergenerational transfer of wealth," Silvy said.

"The low-cost and tax-effective nature of investment bonds means they can play an important role in estate planning and wealth transfer."

Read more: KeyInvestMantis FundsDamien HatfieldDion Silvy
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Dalton Street fund terminated
Mantis to distribute Isola Fullerton fund
Mantis Funds wins new distribution mandate
Registrations open for FPA initiatives
Mantis adds Zerocap crypto fund
Coterie invests in wealth platform
Mantis in new distribution partnership
Sydney multi-boutique adds crypto fund
Treasury Group co-founder joins Mantis
Aura hires executive from Challenger

Editor's Choice

Startup success hinges on founder personality: Research

KARREN VERGARA
While the vast majority of fintechs fail, a new study from the University of New South Wales finds that their success rate is closely linked to the founder's personality.

AIA restructures retail insurance unit

CASSANDRA BALDINI
AIA Australia's retail insurance division has a new structure, with underwriting, new business administration, and distribution capabilities now combined.

KeyInvest, Mantis Funds launch investment bond offering

CHLOE WALKER
The Adelaide-based specialty financial services provider has partnered with Mantis Funds to bring investment bonds to wealth managers, financial advisers and high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs).

Fidelity finds key barriers in Australian estate planning

ANDREW MCKEAN
A Fidelity International report shows that although most Australians feel obligated to share their wealth with future generations, a mere one in 10 have prepared a comprehensive estate plan.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
26

Best Practice Forum on Retirement Income 

NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
23

Webinar: Wealth management, a year in review 

OCT
16-27

Best of Breed Global Research and Investment Program for Research Managers (BOB) 

OCT
23

11th Post Retirement Australia Hybrid Forum 2023 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Helen de Mestre

MANAGING DIRECTOR, COUNTRY HEAD AU/NZ
PRINCIPAL ASSET MANAGEMENT
Since taking the reins at Principal Asset Management, country head Helen de Mestre has doubled the firm's assets under management, a milestone she attributes to cultivating great client relationships. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.