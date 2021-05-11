NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Regulatory
Key Treasury initiatives outlined
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 11 MAY 2021   7:36PM

Buried deep within budget documents are several steps the government will take to further boost our financial system, including greater powers for regulators and $11.2 million to enhance super fund member outcomes.

While far from the headline measures introduced, this year's budget included numerous tweaks to the financial system's structure, processes and oversight.

Chiefly, the government is set to introduce a Financial Market Infrastructures (FMIs) regulatory reform package that will provide Australian regulators with the power to pre-emptively identify and manage risks, or intervene in a FMI failure crisis.

Under the reforms, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will be able to manage a failure at a clearing and settlement facility. There will also be a facility for the RBA to draw up to $5 billion per event as a last resort measure to ensure the continued operation of clearing and settlement facilities, with any funding to be recovered once a crisis is resolved.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Responsible Fixed-Income Investing with Calvert

Further, ASIC will be given enhanced supervisory and licensing power, and regulatory powers will be streamlined to ensure system efficiency.

APRA will also receive $9.6 million over the next four years to supervise and enforce the implementation of the Your Future, Your Super reforms. A further $1.6 million will be given to Super Consumers Australia to support stronger outcomes for super fund members.

Sponsored Video
Praemium - The Platform of Everything

The funding for this initiative will be partially met through an increase in levies on regulated financial institutions, the government said.

Even Kiwis, or at least those now living and working across the ditch are set to benefit, with the government committing $11 million over the coming four years and $1 million per year thereafter to facilitate the transfer of unclaimed super to KiwiSaver accounts.

And something that isn't expected to incur any cost, the government has said it will look to restore previously available regulatory relief for foreign financial service providers who are licensed and regulated in jurisdictions with similar financial systems. The relief would mean these entities would not need to hold an AFSL to operate in Australia, reducing duplicate requirements.

It will also develop a means of fast tracking the licensing process for foreign financial service providers who wish to establish more permanent operations in Australia.

On the flip side, the government will provide Treasury with close to $60 million over the next five years to support the delivery of its priorities. These include Treasury's engagement with key agencies like ASIC and the Small Business Ombudsman ($49m) and the continued operation of the Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority until December 31 ($2.5m).

Read more: FMIKiwisReserve Bank of AustraliaSuper Consumers AustraliaAPRAFASEAFinancial Market InfrastructuresFutureKiwiSaverSmall Business Ombudsman
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
APRA releases draft climate change guidance
FASEA offers exam feedback
APRA approves MLC super takeover
FASEA chair to remain
Chief economist update: Low for longer
OPINION: Super for housing was the wrong policy fight
Rise of the mega funds continues
Adviser-led TPD claim admittance rates fall
Super fund liquidity could be better: RBA
New partnership for BC Investment Group
Editor's Choice
Rest executive to retire, GM appointed
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
As its group executive, people, finance and change prepares to retire, the $62 billion industry fund is welcoming a new general manager and recruiting for its first chief financial officer.
Pengana appoints manager
KANIKA SOOD
Pengana has appointed US manager Harding Loevner to manage $435 million of assets in its listed and unlisted International Fund.
Jarden and Nomura form alliance
KARREN VERGARA
Investment and advisory firm Jarden and investment bank Nomura have joined forces to provide clients shared expertise.
Investec fund in management buyout
KARREN VERGARA
Investec Australia has divested a portion of its $60 million emerging companies strategy to the fund's founder.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Steve Freeborn
Head of Superannuation
Rice Warner
David Wright
Managing Partner
Zenith Investment Partners
Peter Esho
Co-Founder
Admin Special Accounts
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
26
Best Practice Forum: ESG 
JUN
3
Technical Services Forum 
JUN
10
Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 
JUL
1
Consumer Finance Awards 
JUL
20
Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Despite no legislation, the stapling of members to their super funds is due to commence July 1. Should this be delayed?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Ross Barry
CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
SPIRIT SUPER
Growing up on a dairy farm was the impetus for Spirit Super chief investment officer Ross Barry to learn more about economics and investing. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.