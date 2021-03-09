NEWS
Executive Appointments
Janus Henderson appoints global client experience head
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 9 MAR 2021   12:30PM

ASX-listed Janus Henderson Group has appointed a global head of client experience.

Andrew Morrison will report to Janus Henderson's global distribution chief operating officer John Groneman.

Morrison joins from Aviva Investors where he was the head of client experience. He has 20 years' experience and has also worked at Capgemini and Allianz Insurance.

"Andrew's appointment reinforces Janus Henderson's commitment to delivering exceptional client experiences to all our global clients, a key pillar of the firm's strategy of Simple Excellence," Janus Henderson global head of distribution Suzanne Cain said.

"He brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and a history of collaboration that will help Janus Henderson continue to meet the evolving needs and expectations of our clients."

He will be based in London, and lead Janus Henderson's development and delivery of client experience strategy, while collaborating with clients and leaders across the business.

"...Andrew's appointment will ensure Janus Henderson's focus on excellence is enhanced even further and those experiences are consistent across all our clients, in all regions," Janus Henderson Investors head of Australia Matt Gaden said.

