JANA awarded mandate

The asset consultant has won a mandate to provide investment advisory services to a Queensland-based health insurer.

TUH Health Fund selected JANA after a three-way tender process in January 2021 and follows growth in JANA's investment advisory offering across insurance, retail and not-for-profit space.

JANA head of insurance strategy Greg Wilkinson said the firm is impressed with TUH's strong member-centric approach and respected history.

"We look forward to supporting TUH in their journey to deliver positive social change along with working closely with the Product and Investment Committee to the betterment of their members," Wilkinson said.

"A key focus of our work with TUH will be delivering tailored asset management strategies, which JANA is industry-renowned for, alongside helping them navigate the evolving regulatory landscape currently faced by insurers."

JANA has been providing advisory services to the insurance industry for nearly 20 years and its insurance clients have over $9.3 billion in assets under management.

TUH is not-for-profit and was founded by the Queensland Teachers' Union and is open to past and present union members including teachers, nurses and government employees.

TUH chief executive Rob Seljak said the health insurer was impressed by JANA's extensive research and asset management capability along with its commitment during the tender process.

"Our partnership will enable TUH to benefit from the depth of JANA's expertise to deliver strong investment results to ensure we can continue to take care of our members," Selkjak said.

The mandate follows JANA's appointment of head of not-for-profit Michael Karagianis late last year. At the time, JANA said its non-superannuation clients had been the fastest growing in the business.