Investment

J.P. Morgan launches three new ETFs

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 25 MAY 2023   12:28PM

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income Active ETF (JHPI), JPMorgan US 100Q Equity Premium Income Active ETF (JPEQ) and JPMorgan US 100Q Equity Premium Income Active ETF (JPHQ) are the latest additions to the Equity Premium Income Strategy suite of funds managed by industry veterans Hamilton Reiner and Raffaele Zingone.

The launch comes on the back of the firm's successful ETF entry into the Australian market last year, with the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income (JEPI).

"JEPI is currently the world's largest actively managed ETF, with AUM of $38.3 billion," J.P. Morgan head of wholesale Australia and New Zealand Mark Carlile said.

"Following requests from key clients, we are bringing more options and flexibility to Australian investors to access the strategy."

According to Carlile, JHPI is a hedged share class of JEPI, operating in the same manner and same investment strategy, but uses hedging to minimise exchange rate fluctuations.

"As investors navigate the high rates and inflationary environment, this solution seeks to provide incremental income, through monthly distributions, with lower volatility than the US stock market and the added benefit of dampening the effect of exchange rate fluctuations," Carlile said.

In addition, JPEQ and JPHQ were built for investors who are seeking consistent income while having a preference for large cap growth and in particular, technology companies in Nasdaq's marketplace.

"With the listing of these three active ETFs, we are now able to offer a broad range of active ETFs to suit different client needs and demands," Carlile said.

J.P. Morgan chief executive Australia and New Zealand Andre Creber said: "From launching our first four active ETFs late last year we have seen good momentum building, reinforced recently with the strong consultant ratings."

"We are committed to continuing to invest in our business and grow our range of active ETF offerings, across different asset classes and investment themes, ensuring we meet the needs of our investors by bringing the best of our active global capabilities to Australia."

