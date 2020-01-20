NEWS
Superannuation
Sponsored by
ISA slams ANU research as SG debate rears its head again
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  MONDAY, 20 JAN 2020   12:22PM

The peak body for industry superannuation has forcefully rebuked new research from the Australian National University which questions raising the superannuation guarantee to 12% as scheduled.

Industry Super Australia has launched a scathing attack on research undertaken by the ANU - and included as part of the university's submission to the government's retirement income review - which claims the appropriate level of SG can "differ substantially across members".

In the new paper - The 'Right' Level for the Superannuation Guarantee: A Straightforward Issue by No Means ­- ANU academics Gaurav Khemka, Yifu Tang and Geoff Warren examined how different levels of SG impact on the welfare of individual Australians under current super, tax and pension eligibility rules.

According to the research, the optimal SG varies "substantially" depending on a members' income and the objective of the saving mechanism, with no "one-size-fits-all" answer to a problem which has plagued the industry for as long as it's existed.

"A single SG rate is a blunt instrument being applied against a background of significant member heterogeneity, along with a marked sensitivity to assumptions," ANU's research claims.

Perhaps most responsible for riling ISA is the research's claim that the case for increasing the SG to 12% is tenuous unless the government adopts a stance that the primary aim of the increase was to replace the age pension where possible.

"We are wary over the use of the SG to facilitate self-insurance against risks, noting that this could lead to over-saving with its own issues and costs," the researchers said.

"Further, our analysis does not account for assets outside of superannuation that could significantly lower the required SG for some members.

"Our preference would be to see policy directed at supporting pooling solutions (as it has done recently with rule changes for annuities), while ensuring an appropriate social security safety net is in place."

The industry super lobby fired back, poking holes in the methodology of ANU's work and claiming study came to "dangerous conclusions based on flawed assumptions".

"The researchers have created a fantasy world where every Australian is a single man who is in the workforce for more than 40 straight years," ISA said.

"This fantasy man never runs his own business, gets an injury or illness that forces him out of work, is made redundant or has a study break.

"Women do not exist and no parent takes time out of work to raise children."

While it recognised ANU's researchers had already noted the scope of their analysis was limited, ISA upped the ante.

"ISA says that it is so limited that no meaningful conclusions could be drawn from it," an ISA media release read.

"Let alone the dangerous recommendations it makes which would lead to millions of Australians flooding onto the pension, leaving everyone to pay in the long run."

ISA said the "only way" to ensure dignity, choice and control for Australians in retirement was for the government to "deliver on its promise to increase the super guarantee to 12%."

"These results are based on a fantasy world with no benchmarks to reality. They are flawed and misleading," ISA chief executive Bernie Dean said.

"In this fantasy world women and children don't exist and it assumes all men work continuously for more than 40 years and have no assets outside of super.

"It draws dangerous conclusions - if implemented millions of Australians would be left struggling to make ends meet on the pension, or forced to work until they drop."

Wrapping up their contribution to the debate, the ANU researchers said they understood their findings would be at odds with the "strong belief" of some parts of the sector that increasing the SG is essential to ensure retirement adequacy.

They went on to say the difference in opinion stems from four factors, such as their analysis taking into account the impact of the SG on pre-retirement consumption, and the analysis treating the age pension as an income stream that will continue to be available to all, rather than as a safety net that should only be accessed when needed.

"We strongly suspect that many of those arguing for a higher SG are implicitly taking a different position on some, if not all, of these key assumptions," ANU's researchers said.

