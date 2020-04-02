Is it time to lean on the Future Fund?

The government's $213 billion stimulus package is set to push up the country's total debt but experts say it is not reason enough to draw down on the sovereign wealth fund.

The government has so far announced $213 billion in stimulus spending, across its first $17.6 billion package from March 12, the $66 billion after that, and the $130 billion wage subsidy program.

Meanwhile the Future Fund, which was set up to provide for unfunded government liabilities, had swelled to $168 billion at last count at end of December.

The Future Fund was set up in 2006, to support the government's unfunded liabilities. The legislation set two conditions for withdrawals: either the fund reaches a target asset level (as decided by the designated actuary, currently Mercer's Richard Boyfield) or the date July 2020 even if the targeted asset level hasn't been met.

In 2017, the government announced its decision to defer drawing down from the Future Fund until at least 2026-27.

Recent measures, such as early release from superannuation for people whose jobs have been affected by COVID-19 begs the question: should the Future Fund be called in?

The early release allowances have raised questions about liquidity concerns for superannuation funds, and some have proposed solutions like the central bank lending to superannuation funds at zero interest rates using their assets as collateral.

Grattan Institute program director Brendan Coates says the Future Fund does not support tapping into the Future Fund to pay for early release, whose estimates range from $27 billion, according to Treasury, to $40 billion to $50 billion, according to Rice Warner.

"I don't see the need to drawdown on the Future Fund because governments can borrow so cheaply, for pretty much less than cost of inflation," Coates said.

AMP Capital head of investment strategy and chief economist Shae Oliver says the recent stimulus measures will take Australia from a small surplus to a deficit of about $130 billion in FY20 ($91 billion of stimulus payments, and lower revenue from tax receipts). FY21 could be higher with $200 billion in deficit, owing to another $101 billion in stimulus payments and weaker revenue in response to falling profits and jobs.

He says it will take government more than a decade to bay back its borrowings or it may decide it wants to run a higher debt to GDP ratio instead of paying down debt.

Future Fund won't have a big role in funding the stimulus spending, including for early release withdrawals, according to Oliver.

"Future fund has a different mandate, for unfunded government liabilities across defined benefit schemes. It's not a superannuation fund but more like an offset fund for those unfunded liabilities. Bulk of people who lose their jobs are across retail, hospitality and accommodation and wouldn't be commonwealth employees," he said.

"Even if you run that [debt] through Future Fund and don't have to issue as many bonds, you still have those future liabilities. The government is better off borrowing."

Deloitte Access Economics partner Nicki Hutley says the government's increased debt levels need to be put in perspective, and as a proportion of the GDP, will still be lower than many countries.

"We are in exceptionally low interest rates and it will [cost] the government only $1.6 billion a year in interest payments," Hutley said.

"This is of course only the interest but it is over a long period of time and we can pay this back very, very slowly. There is no need to be panicked."

She said how Australia pays it back, across increased revenue or lower expenditure or a combination of the two will depend on the government at time, but one of the solutions could be increasing receipts such as the Medicare levy as has been done in the past.

For Hutley, drawing upon Future Fund is almost a non-question.

"Future Fund was set up to meet the liabilities of an ageing population and it should be preserved in that way, much the same as people withdrawing from their superannuation [savings]. It is not wise for the government to take away from either reserve," she said.

