Investment
Iress wins mandate
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 20 JUL 2020   12:44PM

A Sydney boutique has picked Iress's portfolio system for its high-conviction Australian equities funds.

Quest Asset Partners has been using Iress's trading and market data software since the firm's inception in 2004.

It will now also use Iress's portfolio system which allows fund managers to construct, review, analyse and configure client portfolios while providing administration, performance analysis, tax impacts and risk controls. The offering also integrates with Iress's order system.

"We wished to raise the bar with a more comprehensive solution than our current processes for managing portfolios. We needed to automate our compliance function and take the risks associated with human error out of the process as much as possible. Iress' Portfolio System has delivered that for us," Quest Asset Partners founding director Chris Cahill said.

"The Iress team has been very responsive and patient in helping us get up and running in the best way possible. Despite the restrictions of COVID-19 we were able to fully implement the system, and conduct team training, while operating remotely. It's been a great experience."

Iress reported $65.1 million in net profit after tax and operating revenue of $508.9 million for the twelve months ending December 2019.

Earlier this month, the company announced its group executive for product will step down from his executive role in August but continue in a non-executive position. Aaron Knowles's new role will be finalised in the coming months, Iress chief executive Andrew Walsh said.

On June 1, Iress's June advanced a 40-cents-a-share offer to acquire 100% of OneVue. The offer was endorsed by OVH's board but labelled as being too low by one of its biggest shareholders, Alex Waislitz's Thorney Opportunities and related companies.

Thorney-related companies have continued to build their stake in OVH, and currently have 17.09% of the total votes, per the latest change in substantial shareholding notice filed with ASX on July 6.

It is now expected for an October shareholder vote, after OVH revised the timetable on Friday.

