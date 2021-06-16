NEWS
Financial Planning
IOOF completes phase one of platform consolidation

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 16 JUN 2021   12:31PM

IOOF Holdings has completed the first phase of consolidating its legacy platforms and products onto Evolve, its new super and investments platform.

The project saw 38,827 client accounts and about $5 billion funds under administration (FUA) being migrated onto Evolve.

Evolve houses IOOF Essential, which is for multi-manager funds, and eXpand, which allows financial advisers to custom-build portfolios.

IOOF chief distribution officer Mark Oliver said some 42% of clients migrated onto the Evolve platform received fee reductions.

"We've drawn on our extensive experience in the financial advice industry to develop a platform that is future fit, intuitive and simple to use and importantly, progresses IOOF's transformation strategy, including reducing the cost-to-serve," he said.

Overall, Evolve now has more than 200,000 client accounts and $20 billion FUA. The second phase of the migration is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.

By that time, the platform will have over 260,000 client accounts and over $40 billion in FUA.

"The transformation we are undertaking is creating a better IOOF for advisers and their clients," Oliver said.

"We are focussed on supporting the development of client end-to-end life stage relationships by investing in new technologies, like Evolve, to reduce complexity, create efficiencies and deliver a high-quality user experience. I am confident that advisers and clients alike will value this innovation."

