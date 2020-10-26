NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Sponsored by
IOOF compensation bill soars
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 26 OCT 2020   11:48AM

The former pensions and investments business of ANZ has exacerbated IOOF's client remediation bill, which has now topped $760 million.

The provision for ex-ANZ P&I took the lion's share of the total remediation bill at $197.9 million.

The firm flagged in July that it uncovered an additional $80 million provision for the ex-ANZ advice licensees after it changed a methodology relating to adviser categorisation, and embedd the extra $198 million in one of its slide presentation.

IOOF's provision for its own advisers stood at $216.9 million at the end of June 2020, followed by ex-ANZ advice licenses which amounted to $215.8 million.

Sponsored by BlackRock
Looking to build resilience into your portfolio?

Employee benefits of $69.5 million rounded the final provision of $756.3 million. Compared to 2019, the remediation provision ballooned 67% from $453.3 million.

IOOF said the group has "a significant number of self-employed and salaried financial advisers and having noted the ongoing impact of the investigation on clients, has voluntarily undertaken its own review."

Sponsored Video
Praemium: The platform of everything

The review seeks to determine if fee-paying clients were provided with the agreed service and/or advice, supported with documentation evidencing appropriate provision of service and/or advice, and received advice appropriate to their circumstance.

The big banking and financial services institutions have paid or offered a total of $1.05 billion in compensation as at 30 June 2020, according to ASIC.

Read more: ANZIOOFASICASX
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ASIC chair steps aside pending pay review
RBA, ASIC provide CHESS guidance
ANZ fined $10m
Daniel Crennan resigns
ASX director retires
ASIC reviewing risk advice, pushes for scaled advice
Adviser charged with stealing super
IOOF fund operations lead departs
DDO top of ASIC's agenda
ASIC to curb huge CFD losses
Editor's Choice
Aware Super in-houses fund administration
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:44PM
Aware Super is implementing a new suite of technology products that will allow it to in-source member experience, including administration, so far done by Mercer.
Russell launches new super product
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:23PM
Russell Investments has launched a new personalised super product, replacing its MySuper offering as it eyes mandates from other funds.
Boutique builds out executive team
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:34PM
An investment advisory boutique which soft launched in September, headed by former PwC chief executive Luke Sayers, has bolstered its leadership team.
DDO top of ASIC's agenda
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:06PM
Design and distributions obligation (DDO) reforms may have been pushed back to October next year as a result of COVID-19 but ASIC said it is top of the priority list for 2021.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Eugene Ardino
Chief Executive Officer
Lifespan Financial Planning
Manny Damianakis
Head of Retail Sales
Franklin Templeton Investments Australia
Shannon Bernasconi
Co-Founder and Managing Director
WealthO2
Jamal Bakalian
Solicitor
Streeterlaw
Infographic: Zurich Claims - We keep the most important promise you make.
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
29
Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 
OCT
12-6
ANZIIF - RISC REIMAGINED 
OCT
27
FINSIA Cyber - Strategy | Security | Risk | Compliance | Resilience 
OCT
27
WOB Get to know WOB 
OCT
29
National Financial Crime Discussion Group 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Do you think the Federal Budget proposal to ban underperforming super funds from taking on new members will contribute to better outcomes?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Chris Durack
CO-HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, AUSTRALIA
SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Schroders Australia chief executive and co-head of Asia Pacific Chris Durack has a number of passions. Armed with his rich family history in agriculture and investment expertise, he reveals how he balances it all. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 8ejqk9WS