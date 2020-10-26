IOOF compensation bill soars

The former pensions and investments business of ANZ has exacerbated IOOF's client remediation bill, which has now topped $760 million.

The provision for ex-ANZ P&I took the lion's share of the total remediation bill at $197.9 million.

The firm flagged in July that it uncovered an additional $80 million provision for the ex-ANZ advice licensees after it changed a methodology relating to adviser categorisation, and embedd the extra $198 million in one of its slide presentation.

IOOF's provision for its own advisers stood at $216.9 million at the end of June 2020, followed by ex-ANZ advice licenses which amounted to $215.8 million.

Employee benefits of $69.5 million rounded the final provision of $756.3 million. Compared to 2019, the remediation provision ballooned 67% from $453.3 million.

IOOF said the group has "a significant number of self-employed and salaried financial advisers and having noted the ongoing impact of the investigation on clients, has voluntarily undertaken its own review."

The review seeks to determine if fee-paying clients were provided with the agreed service and/or advice, supported with documentation evidencing appropriate provision of service and/or advice, and received advice appropriate to their circumstance.

The big banking and financial services institutions have paid or offered a total of $1.05 billion in compensation as at 30 June 2020, according to ASIC.