Investment

Investors demand credible climate information

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  MONDAY, 13 SEP 2021   11:53AM

Retail investors would have greater confidence in sustainability information it was subject to independent assurance, new research shows.

The Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand (CA ANZ) Investor Confidence Survey recorded 87% of investors view voluntary disclosures of ESG information as important to them.

Around 85% of retail investors think climate-related information is important to their investment decision making and around half believe companies have a responsibility to address climate change.

More than half of investors who believed ESG information is important said it was because companies should behave in an ethically, socially, and environmentally responsible way.

However, only a third of investors are seeking climate information from annual reports or sustainability reports while nearly half are informed by news or company websites (37%).

"We are all familiar with big institutional investors, superannuation funds and major banks calling for greater disclosures and management of climate risk, but what this survey shows is it is equally important to retail investors," CA ANZ reporting & assurance leader Amir Ghandar said.

"Global capital markets are signalling the need for more climate-related financial disclosures in the coming years."

CA ANZ surveyed 1024 Australians with a minimum of $10,000 invested in either managed funds, direct shares, private equity or term deposits.

"Managing climate risk is now becoming a permanent part of doing business in Australia, regardless of your industry, politics or location - and retail investors are signalling their intentions loudly in this survey," Ghandar said.

