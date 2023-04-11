Investor education combats emotions: Experts

Superannuation funds must prioritise members financial interests, guiding emotionally driven investors towards apt solutions for investment success.

Brighter Super head of advice Steven O'Donoghue says that members can be driven by emotions in their investments or retirement, even though a trustee's obligation is to protect their financial interests.

"This underlines the challenge of financial literacy," O'Donoghue told Financial Standard.

"The more financially literate you are, the less likely you are to make emotional decisions because you've got a foundation of financial understanding to fall back on. Unfortunately, when that information and education is not readily available for people, short-term emotion driven thinking and pack mentality can come into play.

"A lot of emotionally driven decisions made are based on factors that you can't predict; think Covid, the Ukraine war, more recently the collapse of Credit Suisse, you can't predict that. Unless you go through these things you don't know how to deal with them."

As such, O'Donoghue and many other industry pundits think it's essential for super funds to better grasp the emotional aspects impacting members' investment decisions.

Investors often make emotionally driven decisions, reacting to market conditions in ways that can be detrimental to their long-term financial goals.

People tend to become more conservative when markets contract, while they become overly aggressive during market rallies, O'Donoghue highlighted. These emotional biases often lead to poorly timed buying and selling decisions.

"It's time in the market and not timing the market; no one has that crystal ball," he said.

O'Donoghue also noted that older investors typically have more life and market experience, enabling them to better navigate economic turmoil. However, younger investors, who haven't lived through negative growth cycles, are more susceptible to emotional biases.

Additionally, he said that for individuals under 45, superannuation for retirement typically takes a back seat to concerns like housing, family, and daily expenses, resulting in lower member engagement.

Engaging members

To strike a chord with members and steer them towards a secure retirement, super funds must make it a priority to promote financial literacy and education.

Oxford Risk head of behavioural finance Greg Davies believes a great first step for funds could be to provide members with tools to measure and understand their own financial personability on multiple dimensions.

"Equipped with this self-knowledge we can all have a better understanding of our likely emotional weak spots and can arm ourselves to combat the biases to which we're most susceptible as individuals," Davies said.

In the past, super funds were primarily focused on accumulation rather than retirement. However, with an ageing population and shift towards retirement planning, spurred by the introduction of the Retirement Income Covenant, funds are in prime position to engage with members.

"Superannuation funds are now starting to provide a lot more member education and a lot more tools around how those risks and returns meet their needs," O'Donoghue said.

For example, an increasing number of super funds are now providing retirement income projections that illustrate potential variance of returns based on the investing decisions made by members.

Further, he highlighted the importance of the Quality of Advice Review in ensuring that members receive informed advice from qualified and licensed advisors.

"... if a member wants to make a decision they talk to their friends and families; they talk to people who aren't necessarily licensed to give that advice," O'Donoghue said.

"Having more people that are qualified and able to give that help, will help the member when they have decided to make a decision, and that they are actually making an informed decision."

Last year, research conducted by Investment Trends revealed that most Australians feel they have unmet financial advice needs. Affordability was the main barrier to seeking financial advice.

However, the value of financial advice is well-documented. For example, a 2020 study by IOOF showed that advised individuals were more likely to achieve a comfortable retirement and feel more satisfied with their current financial position.

Excessive engagement

Excessive engagement with superannuation can have negative consequences on long-term investment performance and retirement outcomes, as some members may make impulsive decisions.

While some members overlook the long-term perspective of their superannuation, others' excessive meddling can have unintended consequences, potentially impacting long-term investment performance and retirement outcomes.

O'Donoghue explained that the impact of excessive engagement depends on how members use the information. If they frequently switch their balance based on daily market fluctuations, it can negatively affect long-term performance. However, being more engaged and understanding the fundamentals of long-term investments can help members make better decisions.

"There are members I have known in the past that do switch their balance very frequently. That's a worry because they're looking at markets and trying to time unit prices," O'Donoghue said.

"You could win doing that. But it is a lot of time and effort and you've really got to question whether you are the best placed person to do that."

Though, while it's true that excessive engagement can increase the likelihood of members making decisions that could negatively impact their long-term investment performance, it's not necessarily the only factor at play.

"You could be not engaged at all and suddenly the reason you made a change was that you read or heard something, and you made a snap emotion driven decision," he argued.

"Had you been more engaged and looking at your balance, you may not have made that decision."