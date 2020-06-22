Investment scams pry $126m from Aussie hands

Australians lost $126 million to investment scams in 2019, with many fraudsters using 'celebrity' endorsements to rort investors.

According to the latest figures coming out of the ACCC's Targeting Scams report, Australians were defrauded of $634 million last year, with business email compromise scams accounting for the highest losses ($132 million).

This was a 30% increase from 2018, when $489 million was reported lost. Worryingly, the ACCC said only 13% of victims report a scam, suggesting actual figures could be significantly worse.

Based on combined data from the big four banks, scamwatch.gov.au and other government agencies, the report found that investment ($126 million) and dating scams ($83 million) were the second and third most common method of fraud in the country.

"Unfortunately it is another year with devastatingly high losses, and scammers are constantly finding new ways to defraud Australians," ACCC deputy chair Delia Rickard said.

"Over the last decade, scammers have taken advantage of new technologies and current scams are using social media apps and new payment methods that didn't exist in 2009."

According to data from Scamwatch, investment scams were up 42.7% compared to the previous year, with men more likely to fall for a scam than their female counterparts.

In particular, investment scammers targeted Facebook and Instagram users with promises of "get rich quick" schemes and cryptocurrency scams, the ACCC said.

Common techniques used by scammers include promises of exclusive offers, or asking for small commitments to make the victim more likely to comply with larger schemes, Rickard said.

People aged 55 to 65 reported higher losses than any other group, while women reported more scams than men but lost less money. Women reported over 85,000 scams with losses of $64 million, while men lost $78 million to more than 78,000 scams.

Scammers used bank payments, peer-to-peer payments, payment apps and gateways, fintechs such as Afterpay and ZipPay, digital wallets, gift cards and cryptocurrencies to steal money from their targets.

"Ten years ago, most investment scam reports were about 'get rich quick' seminars and real estate," the ACCC said.

"Bitcoin was publicly released in 2009, leading to a surge in popular interest in cryptocurrency. Now, most investment scams involve cryptocurrency and modern versions of Ponzi schemes.

"Investment scams have become the scam category with the highest reported losses to Scamwatch, with over $61 million in 2019 (43% of all reported losses)."

Rickard also noted that scammers had been quick to adapt to local and global events.

"The start of 2020 has seen an explosion of scams exploiting the bushfire crisis in Australia as well as the global COVID-19 pandemic," she said.

"At a time when Australians can least afford to lose money to scammers we need more than ever to stay on top of scams, look out for each other and find innovative ways to disrupt scams."